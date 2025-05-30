Opposition MP: Provincial budget unfairly favours big cities

Opposition People’s Party MP Pukkamon Nunarnan takes aim at the government over the 26.5-billion-baht budget allocation for provinces and clusters of provinces during the third day of the parliamentary debate on the 2026 budget bill, in Bangkok, on Friday. (Capture from video by TP Channel, National Assembly Radio and Television Broadcasting)

People’s Party MP Pukkamon Nunarnan on Friday strongly criticised the 26.5-billion-baht provincial budget, accusing it of perpetuating inequality and failing to address the real needs of local communities.

During the third day of the debate on the 2026 fiscal budget bill, Ms Pukkamon, or “Lisa”, took aim at the Interior Ministry’s budget. The PP-list MP said the budget allocation model reflected a failure in power decentralisation and local development. From past to present, funds were mostly disproportionately favouring major cities, widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

She cited World Bank data that showed that about 70% of government spending was used in Bangkok, widening the development gap between urban and rural areas. More than 50% of Thailand’s provinces, particularly border areas and the southernmost border provinces, were underdeveloped despite their growth potential.

She said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra has pledged to turn every inch of the country into an opportunity for all people during the debate on the budget bill. However, what Ms Paetongtarn said was just words that had no chance of coming true, said the PP list MP.

“The budget is allocated as in the past for provinces and clusters of provinces. It is insufficiently allocated as the budget fails to upgrade the quality of life of people. Most projects will end up being road construction, bridges, lighting, and embankments,” said Ms Pukkamon.

She noted that 700 million baht of the budget was also set aside annually as pocket money for provincial governors for allocation in case of necessities.

“The main reason for this budget allocation is because the persons who are authorised to use the budget are provincial governors appointed by the Interior Ministry, not directly accountable to the people," the PP MP said. "They don’t understand local needs as they are rotated frequently. The budget allocation reflects inequality. The criteria favour large and wealthy provinces, exacerbating inequality."

Ms Pukkamon pointed to the cluster of provinces in the lower North — comprising Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, and Uthai Thani — as an example of disproportionate investment in infrastructure over human development. In contrast, the deep South, one of the most disadvantaged regions, received 1.2 billion baht for construction and training projects, but none for improving quality of life or education.

She said there was a lack of healthcare access in northeastern provinces such as Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Amnat Charoen, where there were no projects addressing the shortage of doctors. Instead, the projects were construction of roads and bridges.

As for the South, provinces along the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea received 1.27 billion baht for tourism development, but most of it was spent on roads, bridges, and lighting. An additional 3.8 billion baht was allocated for road construction, bringing the total infrastructure budget for the South to 5 billion baht.

“These budget allocations reflect political power dynamics and redundant projects," said the opposition MP. "The government focuses on construction projects. It builds everything — except creativity. There is no innovative budgeting that truly addresses people’s needs."

She urged the government to transfer budgeting authority to local administrative bodies, which were more closely connected to people.

“The current budget allocation system blocks decentralisation," said Ms Pukkamon. "People become victims of this system because they are left behind.’’