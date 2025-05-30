Government defends cost of new transport ministry HQ

Listen to this article

People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork raises her hand during a House debate on the government’s 3.78-trillion-baht budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government has pushed back against criticism from the opposition People’s Party of the 3.8-billion-baht budget for a new 22-storey Ministry of Transport headquarters, calling the project a necessary long-term investment to address serious infrastructure and operational shortcomings.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the current ministry building, now 71 years old, is outdated and inadequate, plagued by overcrowding, insufficient parking and a fragmented layout that hampers coordination among its 22 affiliated agencies.

“This is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Mr Suriya told the House on Thursday night during the debate on the government’s budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year.

“The new facility will support over 80,000 personnel, including civil servants and employees of state enterprises.”

Mr Suriya said the project would also yield long-term cost savings by eliminating the need to rent external venues for training and seminars. Currently, the ministry’s 22 agencies spend 120 million baht a year on hotel meeting rooms.

“Over 30 years, this recurring cost alone justifies the investment,” he said.

The project’s value must be assessed in terms of its life cycle cost, which includes both initial construction expenses and long-term operational savings, not just the upfront budget, he stressed.

“The planning has been rational and rooted in fiscal responsibility,” he said, dismissing accusations from People’s Party MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth as misleading.

“Mr Surachet failed to consider the full context and facts,” the minister said.

Mr Surachet said earlier that the transport ministry building would cost far more than the the 2.56 billion baht budgeted for the State Audit Office (SAO) headquarters, which collapsed during the March 28 earthquake, killing 96 people.

A number of investigations are continuing into allegations of irregularities in the bidding and procurement process for the SAO project, as well as the use of substandard materials.

The opposition MP also questioned why the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the transport ministry would receive a budget of 1.12 billion baht next year, nearly double its typical budget, suggesting most of the increase was earmarked for the new building.

As well, Mr Surachet questioned the necessity of certain features, including a 65-square-metre ministerial suite with a helipad, a two-floor, 300-seat auditorium, and a 1,000-square-metre convention hall. He claimed that only 319 staff members would initially occupy the facility.

Mr Suriya rebutted these criticisms by pointing out that the building has been designed to accommodate future growth and emergency response needs.

Only 12,505 square metres are allocated for office space, he said, with the remainder dedicated to shared facilities such as meeting rooms and parking areas intended to serve thousands of rotating staff.

The minister noted that the project has been under consideration since 2016 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which redirected budget priorities towards crisis management.

“With the pandemic now behind us, it is time to resolve the longstanding problem of overcrowding,” he said, adding that the ministry has already consulted with the Budget Bureau and secured initial approval to begin construction in the 2026 fiscal year.