Opposition calls for Thai education budget overhaul

Money is not the issue but priorities and allocation are, says MP

People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu says genuine value for money would come only from a complete reset of the education system, not from incremental adjustments or further increases in funding. (Photo: People’s Party)

People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu has called for a complete overhaul of Thailand’s education budget, arguing that the current system remains inefficient despite consistent increases in funding.

Speaking on the third day of the debate on the 2026 fiscal budget in the House of Representatives, Mr Parit pointed out that while the Ministry of Education continues to receive the largest budget allocation, the structure of spending remains fundamentally unchanged.

The 2026 budget calls for the Ministry of Education to receive 355 billion baht, an increase of 14.3 billion baht or 3.8% from 2025.

He stressed that genuine value for money would only come from a complete reset of the system, not from incremental adjustments or further increases in funding.

One of his key criticisms was the recently introduced 2025 curriculum, which he described as hastily and carelessly designed.

He warned that adopting a poorly prepared curriculum risks squandering valuable resources. Instead, he advocated for building on the existing competency-based curriculum, which has already benefited from years of research, substantial funding and extensive teacher training.

Mr Parit also raised concerns about the excessive workload on teachers, arguing that the solution lies not in hiring more staff, but in eliminating unnecessary administrative burdens.

Giving teachers more time to prepare lessons would have a greater impact on educational quality, he said.

To tackle educational inequality, another perennial problem, Mr Parit said the government must go beyond providing scholarships.

“It’s not that scholarships are bad, but with limited resources, no matter how much is given, it may never be enough,” he said, emphasising the need for more strategic distribution.

He likened the One District One Scholarship (Odos) initiative, which supports 5,700 students, to a “two-digit lottery win”, highlighting its limited reach in the broader context of educational need.

While recognising the positive impact on individual recipients, he urged the government to better address the financial challenges faced by small schools and improve the Student Loan Fund (SLF), in order to provide more widespread opportunities for underprivileged students.

Turning to technology, the MP questioned a proposed investment of 13-15 billion baht in educational platforms, such as “Anywhere Anytime”, noting that such a massive amount of spending must be closely scrutinised to avoid wasteful or redundant outcomes.

He also called for a fundamental reset of university degree structures to better align with future job market needs. Degrees, he argued, should no longer simply serve as employment guarantees.

Mr Parit also emphasised the need to recalibrate the government’s role in workforce development. He criticised the tendency of the government to make decisions on behalf of the market, citing the “One Village, One Thai Dish Chef” initiative as an example.

This programme, part of the government’s so-called soft power strategy, has received a 70-million-baht budget this year to train chefs for the food industry.

However, this approach overlooks current market realities. The restaurant sector is experiencing a significant downturn, with business closures surging by up to 89% in 2024. This mismatch highlights how the government has misread and misinterpreted market signals, he said.

As an alternative, Mr Parit proposed a model he described as “Private Sector Chooses, Learners Train, Government Pays”.

This approach calls for consolidating skill development budgets and empowering individuals to choose their own training paths based on market demand, with the government providing financial support.