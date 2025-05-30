Senate to proceed with agency nominations

Majority ignore warnings that process could be tainted in light of vote-rigging investigation

Senators attend a meeting on July 23, 2024. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Senate resolved on Friday to move ahead with votes for members of independent organisations amid warnings from minority senators that the process could be deemed illegitimate.

A group of minority senators and activists have demanded that the Senate stop exercising its power to select members of independent organisations, in light of ongoing investigations into vote-rigging and money-laundering in last year’s Senate elections.

A majority of senators on Friday approved the nomination of a new member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and set up panels to vet the qualifications of candidates for other public independent organisations.

The move came a day after 125 of the 200 senators rejected a motion to postpone the vetting process.

In protest, a group of minority senators including Dr Premsak Piayura and Nantana Nantavaropas declared they would not participate in the vetting and staged a walk-out on Friday.

More than 120 senators are under investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Election Commission in connection with allegations of irregularities on a huge scale in the June 2024 polls.

Bhumjaithai links suspected

The investigations focus on “blue bloc” senators, a reference to a large group linked to the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the government coalition.

The final Senate vote on June 26 last year produced highly unusual results, notably a disproportionate number of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally.

The minority senators have argued that some of the positions being filled are with organisations that are directly involved in checking the conduct of the Senate. It would be inappropriate for senators under investigation to approve those responsible for overseeing their own actions, they said.

Ms Nantana said that 92 senators were facing complaints related to interference in the work of the DSI and the Election Commission and moving forward with the vetting could trigger allegations of conflict of interest and a investigation.

Dr Premsak warned that ignoring calls for caution could undermine the Senate’s integrity and lead to serious repercussions.

However, Pol Maj Gen Chattawat Saengpetch dismissed those concerns, claiming the investigation process against the accused senators lacked legitimacy and the Senate must carry out its duty.

Pol Maj Gen Chattawat, one of the senators facing investigation, also insisted the vetting process included checks with relevant agencies and was not solely carried out by the Senate.

After the debate, 125 senators voted to reject the motion, with 37 in favour and 12 abstentions. As a result, the Senate proceeded with its original schedule.

It approved the nomination of Piansak Sombatthong, director-general for Public Prosecution Region 2, as a new NACC member, while two others candidates failed to secure sufficient votes for the job.

Mr Piansak secured 138 votes in favour, with two against and 13 abstentions, during a secret ballot following a nearly two-hour closed-door meeting.

Prakob Leenapesanant, vice-president of the Supreme Court, received 61 votes in favour, 60 against, and 33 abstentions. Prachuap Tantinont, an independent director at Sirivej Chanthaburi Plc, received just 14 votes in support, with 108 votes against and 31 abstentions.

Both fell short of the minimum 100 votes needed to be approved.

The Senate also set up three committees to vet candidates for the Election Commission, the Constitutional Court and the Office of the Attorney-General. Each committee is required to complete its work within 60 days.

22 more senators questioned

Meanwhile, the EC investigation committee on Friday summoned another 22 senators to clarify the allegations against them, bringing the total of senators who faced charges to 127.

Among the new batch was Pornperm Thongsri, brother of Songsak Thongsri, a senior figure of the Bhumjaithai Party and former deputy interior minister.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday distanced himself and the party from the alleged vote-rigging in the Senate election.

Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the head of the DSI, said on Friday that more than 60 witnesses have been questioned about alleged money-laundering, which is being investigated independently of the vote-rigging case.