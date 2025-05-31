Thaksin reacts to Somsak's medics stance

Thaksin: Yet to confirm court visit

Thaksin Shinawatra commented on Friday on Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin voicing partial disagreement with the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) decision to punish three doctors connected to Thaksin's out-of-prison medical treatment.

Mr Somsak, in his role as honorary president of the MCT, raised concerns about the decision to discipline the doctors who treated Thaksin at the Police General Hospital (PGH) while he was staying there on the 14th floor, in what critics have slammed as unfairly privileged conditions.

The former premier said Mr Somsak was acting in his capacity as the public health minister, but refused to comment on whether it was a positive move.

"I don't know. It depends on how people see it," Thaksin said.

Regarding leaked group chat messages from the MCT, Thaksin said that the issue must be addressed and resolved by the members of the chat group.

He also dismissed claims that the members of the group chat were not even related to the MCT. Thaksin asked whether he had to reveal the names of the people in the group to be believed.

He also confirmed reporters' suspicions that one of the participants in the leaked chat messages holds a very senior position at the MCT.

When asked if the ongoing conflict could damage relations between the MCT and the Public Health Ministry, Thaksin said he did not think this would be the case as long as everyone respects professional ethics and avoids adopting a biased stance.

"Thailand must stop choosing sides. We should stand with the people and the country," he said.

Thaksin declined to clarify whether he would appear at the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on June 13 to attend the scheduled hearing about his hospital stay, saying he needed to consult his legal team first. Both Thaksin and his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, have been asked to give testimony.

Rumours have swirled that he may skip the hearing and flee the country. Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves predicted this would be the case if the ruling goes against him -- a comment Thaksin scoffed at.

When asked about Pol Gen Sereepisuth's claim that he visited Thaksin twice and found him to be in relatively good condition, Thaksin responded, "And how's he doing? I've been worried about him."

Former Democrat MP Chanchai Issarasenarak and Pol Gen Sereepisuth have submitted the receipts from Thaksin's stay at the PGH to the authorities. They reportedly show only room charges and no treatment fees, despite the former premier allegedly being in critical condition when he was admitted.

"They are not victims or involved in this case, so the court cannot consider their claims," Thaksin said.