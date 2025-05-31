Activist seeks probe of deputy PM's shareholdings

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee has asked the Office of the Attorney-General to seek a Constitutional Court ruling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's appointment of Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Mr Sonthiya on Friday submitted a formal petition to the attorney general requesting that the matter be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for review.

The petition concerns alleged unconstitutional conduct by Ms Paetongtarn regarding the appointment of an individual to the positions of a deputy prime minister and a minister, Mr Sonthiya said, referring to Mr Pirapan.

Mr Sonthiya contends that these appointments violate constitutional provisions and has urged the attorney general to assess the matter and refer it to the Constitutional Court for a formal ruling. Additionally, the petition calls for a constitutional review of Mr Pirapan.

He alleges that Mr Pirapan's actions may contravene the constitution, breach the organic law on the election of members of parliament and constitute a serious ethical violation.

Previously, Mr Sonthiya also urged the Election Commission to investigate whether Mr Pirapan's alleged shareholdings in four companies infringed on the constitution and the 2018 organic law on the election of MPs.

He is also requesting the attorney general to consider and determine whether his earlier petitions, submitted to Ms Paetongtarn on May 6 and May 23, have been duly addressed.

He noted that the government's complaint centre had officially received his complaints and confirmed in writing that the matter had been forwarded to the secretary-general of the prime minister.

Mr Sonthiya said nearly 30 days have passed without any response or indication that a review has been conducted regarding Mr Pirapan.