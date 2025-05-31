Aspirations could be dashed

Listen to this article

Pita Limjaroenrat's bid to become PM when his political ban ends could be blocked by the courts or someone else also serving a ban v The B10bn compensation order against Yingluck could seriously hurt her niece Paetongtarn if premier fails to enforce it.

Ambitions could be dashed

Pita Limjaroenrat's brief return to the political scene recently has warmed the hearts of many zealous orange camp supporters, buoyed by his reiterated aspiration to be the country's best prime minister nine years down the road.

His absence from politics resulted from the Move Forward Party's (MFP) demise.

Pita: Wants to be best PM

In August 2024, the Constitutional Court found the party and its executives, including party leader Mr Pita, guilty of trying to amend the lèse majesté law -- an act tantamount to attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. For this, the court ordered the MFP dissolved and Mr Pita and other party executives to serve a 10-year political ban.

The MFP was succeeded days later by the People's Party (PP), with its MPs moving over to the new outfit, which installed Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut as its leader.

However, 44 of the MPs who moved from the MFP to the PP, could face a life ban as they are now the subject of a probe by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office-Holders into whether they adhered to the code of ethics regarding their stance on the lèse majesté law.

According to a political observer, what stands between Mr Pita and his quest for another bid for the premiership is the outcome of the Supreme Court trial. An unfavourable ruling would increase Mr Pita's ban from 10 years to life.

Mr Pita was a heartbeat away from becoming prime minister after the MFP took the country by storm in the 2023 general election by winning 150 of the 500 seats at stake.

The MFP had cobbled together parties in an attempt to form a coalition. However, it failed to forge a government primarily because of its unyielding stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known commonly as the lèse majesté law.

This stance was cited by most senators as grounds for twice rejecting Mr Pita's bid to become prime minister.

The second-ranked Pheu Thai Party successfully courted enough parties from the conservative wing to form a government, bumping the MFP into the opposition.

After that, Mr Pita's role in active politics began to fade, although he was often enlisted to assist the MFP and later the PP in campaigning in elections for provincial administrative organisation chiefs.

In the meantime, analysts ran a comparison between Mr Pita and Mr Natthaphong. Although both are relatively young with a promising career ahead of them, Mr Pita was viewed as exuding charm, charisma and possessing stronger leadership qualities. He was more "daring" than Mr Natthaphong, who kept a low profile and was not really known to people outside of the MFP. He gained wider visibility only after becoming PP leader.

A pull-factor, Mr Pita dominates the news from time to time when he joins PP campaigns at local polls, where he electrifies crowds with his rousing speeches.

Early this month, he made an appearance at a campaign rally in Khon Kaen to mobilise support for Benjamaporn Srilabutr, the PP's candidate contesting the provincial municipal mayor race.

On stage, Mr Pita spoke of his unwavering support for the PP and voiced his confidence that voters would make the right choice at the polls by refusing to be bought by vote buyers.

"I'm on a journey up and down the country to cultivate knowledge. In nine years, I shall return and be the best prime minister this country has ever had," he said.

However, a political source has cautioned that the Supreme Court's ruling to be handed down over the MFP's lese majeste amendment pursuit is the least of his concerns.

According to the source, Mr Pita may not be a sure-bet candidate for prime minister for the PP, considering that the main figure behind the Future Forward Party (FFP), which was dissolved and replaced by the MFP, could come back and vie for the premiership.

The figure in question is 45-year-old Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who founded the FFP and is believed to wield immense influence over the PP, even though he has registered a political group called the Progressive Movement, which observers agree is inseparable from the PP.

Mr Thanathorn, along with close colleagues, formed the FFP in 2018. The party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court two years later. Mr Thanathorn and its executives were banned from politics for 10 years for accepting a 191.3-million-baht loan from an illegitimate source. That source was Mr Thanathorn himself. He is thought to have installed Mr Natthaphong as PP leader, overlooking Sirikanya Tansakul, now the deputy leader, who was at the time the clear favourite to become the party chief.

The source said Mr Thanathorn may be counting on Mr Natthaphong to keep the party together and maintain the FFP's legacy, which would translate into PP maintaining its sizeable support base needed to win the next election in 2027.

The source believes the PP will be a political force beyond the next election as it prepares for Mr Thanathorn's return after serving out his 10-year political ban to lead the party and vie for the premiership.

If that is the plan, it would leave no room for Mr Pita, the source said.

Family ties may become painful

The spotlight is back on the Yingluck Shinawatra administration's rice-pledging scandal, and this time it could spell real trouble for her niece, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to political observers.

Yingluck: Amount impossible to pay

A recent court clarification about the enforcement of the 10-billion-baht compensation order has put the Pheu Thai Party-led government and especially the prime minister in a precarious situation: How will she handle a court ruling when a family member is involved?

In its May 22 ruling, the Supreme Administrative Court said Yingluck, who is in self-imposed exile, is liable to pay 10 billion baht in compensation for the losses incurred in the rice-pledging scheme as ordered by the Finance Ministry.

The case stems from a ministerial order issued in October 2016, which held Yingluck liable to pay 35.7 billion baht, or about 20% of the estimated total damage. However, the Supreme Administrative Court reduced the amount to less than a third of what the ministry had sought.

The court said it based the revised figure on 50% of the actual damage, which worked out to be 20.06 billion baht attributable to the irregular government-to-government rice sales. The amount Yingluck has to pay comes down to 10.03 billion baht.

In light of the ruling, the Administrative Court issued a clarification that the court is not forcing the former premier to pay and that it is the responsibility of relevant authorities to do so.

Ms Paetongtarn in her capacity as prime minister, the Finance Ministry and the Legal Execution Department are among those directly tasked with issuing a new order that revises down the Finance Ministry's earlier damage estimate of 35.7 billion baht to 10.03 billion baht and carrying out actions that comply with the court's ruling, the court said.

The court explanation does not help the ex-premier; it puts Ms Paetongtarn in a tough spot, according to experts.

Thanaporn Sriyakul, director of the Political and Public Policy Analysis Institute, said no matter how much the government might want to shield Yingluck from that financial burden, those involved must shoulder the responsibility.

There have been many instances where politicians and senior government officials who worked under former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck have gone to jail for decisions made under their leadership, he said, adding the rice-pledging scheme was no exception.

If officials in the Finance Ministry plan to serve Ms Paetongtarn and protect Yingluck, then they should be sure to prepare to say goodbyes to their families, according to the analyst.

"The way forward [for the officials] is heading straight to jail. Nobody will dare hold Yingluck accountable, not while her niece is prime minister," he said.

He also believed that Ms Paetongtarn would stick to her usual strategy -- procrastination.

The premier is expected to set up a committee tasked with calculating the damages in line with the court's ruling, only for that committee to be quietly scrapped and replaced later in what may be described as a bid to buy time.

"A committee is given three to five months to work, then the government will find an excuse and set up another. It'll go around in circles," he said.

However, delaying taking action might not work this time, according to Mr Thanaporn. It could land the prime minister in hot water with the Constitutional Court for ethical misconduct.

"If the prime minister chooses to drag her feet, she risks suffering the same fate as her father and aunt," he said.

Phichai Ranatilaka Na Bhuket, a political scientist at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), said Ms Paetongtarn has been caught between duty and family loyalty and must now be under immense pressure.

On the one hand, she is expected to uphold the justice system and ensure her aunt complies with the compensation order. On the other, her social media activity suggests personal sympathy.

On May 22, the same day the ruling was handed down and the anniversary of the 2014 military coup, Ms Paetongtarn reposted a Pheu Thai message saying, "Justice has been robbed time and again."

She also shared a photo of herself with Yingluck, accompanied by the song Season Change, often played as a morale booster for those going through tough times.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party, meanwhile, is exploring ways to challenge the 10-billion-baht compensation order. Thaksin is also supporting his sister in her bid to seek a retrial in the compensation case.

"Ms Paetongtarn doesn't want to be remembered as the niece who brought down her aunt. But if she doesn't act, she opens herself up to a negligence of duty charge under Section 157," Mr Phichai said.

Yingluck herself took to Facebook, calling the ruling "deeply unjust," and saying the 10-billion-baht debt is impossible to repay within a lifetime.

She fled the country in 2017 just before the Supreme Court sentenced her to five years in prison for negligence for allowing graft to take place in the rice-pledging scheme. She chaired the National Rice Police Committee.