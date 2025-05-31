3.78 trillion baht budget clears first parliamentary hurdle

The new parliament house by the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Lower House backed a 3.78 trillion baht (US$115 billion) annual budget as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s multi-party coalition buried differences to support the spending plan.

The budget bill for the fiscal year starting Oct 1 was supported by 322 lawmakers in its first reading in the 500-member House of Representatives on Saturday. A total of 158 lawmakers voted against it following a four-day debate.

The budget proposals will next be sent to a committee for further scrutiny before being returned to the house in August for its second and third readings.

The budget’s passage could help ease concerns over the stability of Paetongtarn’s government after the top two parties in her coalition publicly feuded over some key policy proposals. The conservative Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest group in the ruling bloc, has been squabbling with Ms Paetongtarn’s ruling Pheu Thai Party over issues including a plan to open casinos.

Ms Paetongtarn and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who heads Bhumjaithai, have denied there are irreconcilable differences. Thaksin Shinawatra, who is the de facto leader of Pheu Thai and father of the prime minister, has also dismissed fears of a coalition collapse.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a statement at Parliament in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The prime minister has defended a marginal increase in spending next year and a budget deficit of 860 billion baht, saying the outlays are designed to factor in increased risks to the economy from the current global trade uncertainties.

The potential hit from a threatened 36% tariff on Thai exports to the United States has already prompted the state planning agency to revise down its economic growth forecast this year by a full percentage point. The Bank of Thailand (BoT), which cut interest rates in back-to-back meetings, has said it has limited room for further easing, leaving the onus of shoring up the economy to fiscal policymakers.

Regarding the 2026 budget structure, the total expenditure is set at 3.78 trillion baht, a rise of 27.9 billion baht or 0.7% from the fiscal 2025 budget, which is considered a relatively low growth rate following the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic years, said Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.