Opposition targets deputy House speaker over budgetary instructions

Pichet: Linked to renovation project

The opposition People's Party (PP) is gearing up to petition the Constitutional Court to rule whether Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan violated Article 144 of the constitution for passing budgetary instructions to his adviser for parliamentary seminars.

The party is taking action about Mr Pichet's alleged misconduct, after concerns were raised by PP MP for Bangkok Bhuntin Noumjerm during the House debate on the 2026 fiscal budget on Thursday.

Mr Pichet is accused of passing instructions to his adviser to draft proposals for parliamentary seminars, with activities concentrated in the province to which he is politically connected, and subsequently reallocated funds to other projects.

Mr Pichet is also alleged to have authorised an 8-billion-baht fund to renovate parliament, an amount he described as "modest".

The PP said it will gather signatures from MPs in support of a petition for the Constitutional Court to look into the matter.

The party seeks a ruling on whether Mr Pichet had violated Section 144 of the charter, which prohibits members of the House from altering or adding an item or amount to the budget bill in a way that constitutes a direct or indirect misuse of budgetary funds, it said.

The party may also ask the National Anti-Corruption Commission to probe Mr Pichet as well.

Meanwhile, Mr Pichet said he would address the accusations, saying all actions were transparent and verifiable.

He denies the allegations against him.

He said he had invited Mr Bhuntin and another PP MP, Parit Wacharasindhu, for a tour of parliament and discuss the 8-billion-baht renovation budget, but the two MPs did not attend.

Mr Bhuntin on Saturday said he declined Mr Pichet's invitation because his party was busy preparing to submit the petition against him.

Mr Bhuntin said it would have been inappropriate for him to hold a joint press conference with Mr Pichet while pursuing legal action against the deputy speaker.

Mr Bhuntin also gave the press a tour of the parliament building himself while questioning the necessity of various renovation projects at parliament, including the 100-million-baht maintenance cost of a glass pavilion.