PM plays down Bhumjaithai rift

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has again dismissed speculation of a rift within the government amid growing speculation the ruling Pheu Thai Party will seize control of the Interior Ministry and remove the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition altogether.

Speaking during the closing segment of her weekly show Thailand's Opportunities with PM Paetongtarn on Sunday, the premier emphasised the coalition remains intact, saying clearly: "There's no rift, none at all."

Towards the end of the talk programme, the premier showed a selfie of her taken on May 19 during a luncheon with the secretary-general of Indonesia's cabinet, which included Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who is also the Bhumjaithai leader.

The show was prerecorded on May 29 -- a day before former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is also Ms Paetongtarn's father, suggested Pheu Thai should retake control of the Interior Ministry, implying the ministry has underperformed.

On Saturday, Ms Paetongtarn addressed media questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle, saying that, as of now, nothing has changed.

She affirmed that if any shake-up were to occur involving Pheu Thai ministers, she would personally handle the discussions. Ms Paetongtarn, who also leads Pheu Thai, acknowledged speculation in the media has caused anxiety within the party.

She also told the press that "No one asked me about it [her father's remarks]", and added he was expressing a personal opinion, as all decisions remain hers to make.

When asked if she feared renewed accusations of party interference by Thaksin, she replied, "No one can control us unless we allow them to -- and that applies not just to Thaksin, but to anyone".

On the performance of Mr Anutin, Ms Paetongtarn said she maintains regular communication with him and can always reach him when needed.

"Every ministry has its strengths and limitations. What matters now is how we move forward," she said.

The prime minister also responded to reporters' questions on whether discussions on a cabinet reshuffle have begun.

"There's nothing concrete, so I can't say anything definitive. That's why I keep saying -- anything can happen."