Minister takes flak for veto decision

Listen to this article

Somsak Thepsuthin

Former Democrat MP Chanchai Issarasenarak slammed Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin's decision to veto the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) resolution to punish three doctors for their role in Thaksin Shinawatra's controversial stay at the Police General Hospital, warning he will face legal action for abusing his authority to protect the former prime minister.

Early last month, the council resolved to suspend the licences of two senior doctors at Police General Hospital (PGH) for exaggerating Thaksin's medical condition, paving the way for him to serve his prison sentence at the hospital.

Another doctor at the Corrections Department Hospital was served with a formal warning for abusing her position to facilitate Thaksin's transfer out of prison.

For the resolution to be legally binding, it must be endorsed by Mr Somsak, who is an honorary president of the MCT. However, Mr Somsak moved to veto the resolution after the senior doctors at PGH filed a complaint about the council's decision.

Mr Somsak said he decided to veto the resolution in line with the suggestion issued by a panel he had formed to study the case against the doctors.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Mr Chanchai said Mr Somsak's decision must be put under scrutiny, adding the public health minister must be held accountable for his actions.

He said the documents the minister cited to justify his decision should be thoroughly scrutinised.

These documents, Mr Chanchai said, could confirm whether the doctors' claims were truthful.

He warned that if the doctors' complaint turns out to be baseless, Mr Somsak may face legal repercussions, as he intervened based on incomplete or misleading information -- which could be considered as negligence.

Mr Chanchai dismissed Mr Somsak's claim that the MCT failed to submit the documents needed to support the allegations against the doctors, arguing that the records and receipts provided by the doctors should have sufficed.

"If the doctors had valid medical records, Mr Somsak should have relied on that evidence to substantiate his decision," he said.

"His actions, however, raised suspicions that the documents were falsified, and that the minister's real intention was to shield Thaksin."

He further asserted that the MCT, as a public body, has every right to defend its decision and should now disclose the full facts. Whether the documents are submitted to the court or released directly to him, Mr Chanchai said he would make them public in the interest of transparency.

He insisted the MCT had acted fairly, noting that over 70 doctors had voted in favour of the resolution based on the available evidence.

Mr Chanchai said he will release more evidence in the coming days to support the claim that Thaksin's illness was fabricated.