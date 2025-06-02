Anutin confident of keeping Interior portfolio

Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle that could see him lose the Interior Ministry portfolio.

He was responding to questions following reports that Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong may replace him as Interior Minister.

Mr Anutin said there had been no discussion with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or her father Thaksin regarding any changes to ministerial positions.

Reporters then asked whether Ms Paetongtarn and Thaksin might have given mixed messages concerning his position. Mr Anutin said the prime minister should be the one making decisions.

He also brushed aside a question about who holds the real power in the Paetongtarn administration, the prime minister or her father.

“In a government, the prime minister is the leader. We follow her direction. I’ve never been confused about that.

“Only the prime minister has the authority to decide on cabinet changes,” said Mr Anutin.

Asked whether there had been talks with other coalition parties, Mr Anutin said that no discussions had taken place. He was also asked if there would be any problems if he was moved to another cabinet position.

“Everyone has been working to support the prime ninister’s policies — first under Srettha Thavisin and now under Ms Paetongtarn. All ministries have cooperated fully with both leaders. The working relationships are smooth and there haven’t been any problems.”

Asked whether the Bhumjaithai Party would demand a specific position as a trade-off if Pheu Thai wanted the Interior Ministry, and what specific conditions would his party propose, Mr Anutin refused to answer.

Speculation about the replacement of Mr Anutin in the cabinet, and the removal of Bhumjaitai from the government coalition, heightened after Thaksin remarked on May 30 that the Interior Ministry should be run by Pheu Thai

On Saturday, Ms Paetongtarn addressed media questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle, saying that, as of now, nothing had changed.

She affirmed that if any shake-up were to occur involving Pheu Thai ministers, she would personally handle the discussions.