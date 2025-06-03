Anutin says 'won't lose' interior post

Listen to this article

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrives at Government House on March 27.(Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation of a potential cabinet reshuffle, which could see him lose his interior minister portfolio.

The comment came following reports that Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong may replace him as interior minister.

Mr Anutin said there had been no discussions with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or her father, Thaksin, regarding any changes to the ministerial positions.

Reporters went on to ask him whether Ms Paetongtarn and Thaksin might have given mixed messages concerning his position. Mr Anutin said the prime minister should be the one to make a decision.

He also brushed aside a question regarding who holds the real power in the Paetongtarn administration, the prime minister or her father.

"In a government, the prime minister is the leader. We follow her direction. I've never been confused about that."

"Only the prime minister has the authority to decide on cabinet changes," said Mr Anutin.

Asked whether there had been talks with other coalition parties, Mr Anutin said that no discussions had taken place. He was also asked if there would be any problems if he were moved to another cabinet position.

"Everyone has been working to support the prime minister's policies -- first under Srettha Thavisin, and now under Ms Paetongtarn. All ministries have cooperated fully with both leaders. The working relationships are smooth and there haven't been any problems."

When asked about whether the Bhumjaithai Party would demand a specific position as a trade-off if Pheu Thai wanted the Interior Ministry, and what specific conditions his party would propose, Mr Anutin refused to answer.

Speculation about replacing Mr Anutin in the cabinet, and the removal of Bhumjaithai from the coalition altogether, heightened after Thaksin made a remark on May 30 that the Interior Ministry should be run by Pheu Thai instead.

On Saturday, Ms Paetongtarn addressed media questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle, saying that, as of now, nothing has changed.

She affirmed that if any shake-up were to occur involving Pheu Thai ministers, she would personally handle the discussions.