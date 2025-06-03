PM 'silent' on rumoured cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband Pitaka Suksawat preside over a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Lang to mark her Majesty the Queen's birthday on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

There has been no signal from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about a possible cabinet reshuffle despite media speculation to that effect, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

“There has been no indication about changes to the cabinet line-up. Every minister is fully committed to their work and leaves that decision to the prime minister,” he said on Tuesday, when asked if Ms Paetongtarn, as Pheu Thai leader, had dropped any hints.

Mr Phumtham said it was up to the prime minister to decide if the interior portfolio now held by the largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, should be realocated to Pheu Thai.

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle and the fate of Bhumjaithai in the coalition government heightened after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on May 30 that the Interior Ministry should be run by Pheu Thai.

Thaksin was quoted as saying that it was time to take control of the ministry, which was a key mechanism for delivering policy to the people.

Reports then emerged that Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong might replace Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul as interior minister.

Mr Phumtham also dismissed concerns that uncertainty could affect the morale of cabinet members or cause state officials to become inactive.

He insisted there was no sign of discouragement among ministers and said he had full confidence that state officials would continue to perform their duties regardless of who held office.

Mr Prasert, a deputy prime minister, said he had received no word from the prime minister about a cabinet reshuffle or his taking over the Interior Ministry post.