UTN Party brushes off internal rift rumours

Listen to this article

Akanat: Everything will be alright

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has denied speculation that the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party is facing an internal split, saying it remains unified despite recent rumours.

"We will have talks, and everything will be alright. I speak regularly with most MPs. Any issues can be resolved through dialogue," said Mr Akanat, the UTN's secretary-general. "We are still working together."

He was responding to a leaked photo of several party MPs dining with Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, who also serves as deputy party leader, fuelling rumours that a faction may be planning to defect.

The meeting was informal and unrelated to political manoeuvring, said Mr Akanat, citing information supplied to him by the MPs seen in the photo.

Mr Akanat also dismissed media reports that the party had amended its internal regulations to make it easier to expel members who cause division, possibly in response to Mr Suchart's recent approaches.

Mr Akanat insisted that changes to party rules had been made earlier during the general assembly in March and April to align with the constitution and were not targeted at anyone, nor were they meant as a threat.

Addressing mounting pressure on party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to step down amid the ongoing investigation into a relief bag procurement case, Mr Akanat said he was confident in Mr Pirapan's integrity.

He said he strongly believed Mr Pirapan was ready and able to defend himself against allegations of misconduct brought against him by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and other bodies.

Meanwhile, Mr Suchart publicly apologised for causing discomfort within the party.

He said he was grateful for the time he had spent with the party, but he must now look forward, adding: "I have been living in someone else's house for the past two years."