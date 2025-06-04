Thailand ready if Cambodia attacks, prefers peace, says PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn speaks to reporters after the cabinet meeting at Government House on Wednesday. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is on her right.

Thailand stands ready if there is a clash with Cambodian troops on the border, but prefers a peaceful solution to their territorial dispute, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

“Thailand values peace but is never a coward when it comes to battle,” the prime minister said after a cabinet meeting at Government House.

She was quoting lyrics from the national anthem.

“We are prepared to ensure the safety of all Thai citizens… If there is a clash, we are ready to cope… We are completely prepared but choose peaceful means. We choose this because we do not want a clash or casualties among the citizens of any country,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

The statement issued by the government on Wednesday morning emphasised this, she said.

“The statement was intended to communicate that we are ready to protect the people and also to negotiate with another country,” the prime minister said.

“If we have choices, we will choose peaceful means. Today we still have the choice.”

Ms Paetongtarn admitted that she had close ties with her Cambodian counterpart. She said when friends have a conflict, they should reconcile.

"But in a fight, if a friend demands your house no one would agree to give it," Ms Paetongtarn said.

The prime minister said the cabinet had a serious discussion about the situation on the border with Cambodia in light of the skirmish in Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The meeting agreed that Thais should stand united on the issue, instead of criticising, because the government needed the support of all Thais in its handling of the issue, Ms Paetongtarn said.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would visit the disputed border area on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister said the government was also consulting with the military about the possibility of a temporary border closure and its possible impact.

"We consider factors concerning peace to see if a border closure may lead to violence or bring any benefits. This has always been discussed with the military," Ms Paetongtarn said.

Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister, said the Thai government hoped to prevent Cambodia taking the territorial issue to the International Court of Justice, and to contain the issue to the skirmish area.

He said the Thai and Cambodian governments had agreed to discuss the matter at the scheduled June 14 meeting of the Joint Boundary Committee.

“The government has made preparations, both the legal aspects and negotiations through mechanisms, along with military preparations on the frontline if that proves necessary,” the defence minister said.