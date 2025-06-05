Official results of SKYY9 investigation awaited

Listen to this article

(Photo: Skyy9Centre Facebook page)

Any further action on the 6.9-billion-baht investment by the Social Security Office (SSO) in the SKYY9 office building will depend on the outcome of an investigation set up by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, says Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

His remarks came in response to a leaked summary of the findings disclosed by People's Party (PP) MP Rukchanok Srinork, who earlier exposed possible irregularities in the purchase of the office building on Rama IX Road.

Phiphat: Waiting for official findings

Mr Phiphat said he is waiting for the official findings of the investigation into the purchase and as far as he is concerned the investigation panel is close to concluding the probe. He was unable to comment on the leaked document.

He also stressed any action to be taken would be based on the findings of the probe ordered by Mr Anutin, in his capacity as deputy prime minister overseeing the Labour Ministry.

The investigation panel, chaired by Interior Ministry permanent secretary Ansit Samphantharat, is looking into the spending and management of the SSO under a 90-day timeframe.

Ms Rukchanok said a summary of the initial report indicated the SSO's investment process was rushed and lacked due diligence.

This resulted in the purchase being made at an inflated price and caused financial damage to the Social Security Fund (SSF). The SSO manages the fund.

"The public already knows something is wrong, and yet the official process has taken months with little result. This is a little disappointing for me. Anyway, for those involved, see you at the anti-graft agency," she said.

The SSO set up a private equity trust to invest about 9.4 billion baht in companies that are not listed on the stock market. Some 3 billion baht of that was allocated for overseas investment, while the remaining 6.9 billion baht was used to purchase the building.

The SSO claimed two independent estimators certified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calculated the price of the building at above 7 billion baht. The opposition MP, however, said the SSO may have overpaid for the building, given its appraisal price of only 3 billion baht.