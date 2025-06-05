Coalition reshuffle edging closer

Govt partners yet to be told of changes

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after a cabinet meeting at Government House on Wednesday. Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has confirmed she is considering a cabinet reshuffle but emphasised that any changes would be discussed with coalition partners.

Her remarks came amid mounting speculation the Bhumjaithai Party, a key coalition member, is pushing for a major revision of ministerial portfolios.

Responding to the reports of a looming cabinet shake-up on Wednesday, Ms Paetongtarn insisted no formal discussions have taken place and said that she was still assessing the situation.

"It's still not time to discuss the details as it's just a consideration for now. I'm only thinking about what adjustments could be made to improve the cabinet," she said.

"There is thought being given to a cabinet reshuffle, but nothing is final. It's not 100% yet."

The prime minister said she has yet to receive any signals from the coalition partners about the cabinet reshuffle, nor has she asked them about it. She will approach the parties and ask for their opinions once the reshuffle is set to be made, she said.

"We can't just do a reshuffle without informing them. If any change is to be made, it has to be discussed, especially with coalition parties," she said.

"If there is to be a reshuffle, it will also involve Pheu Thai ministers. These matters require full discussion."

The prime minister further stressed that while ministerial performance and suitability are constantly being reviewed, the current timing does not warrant a detailed reshuffle discussion just yet.

Meanwhile, key Pheu Thai figures including Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Digital Economy Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, also downplayed speculation about changes in their portfolios. Both reiterated that any decision rests solely with the prime minister.

Mr Prasert, who was speculated to emerge as interior minister in a reshuffle, said there had not been any formal discussions in Pheu Thai about it.

He said ministers should ignore the rumours and continue working despite "pressure from the Thailand-Cambodia situation".

Mr Phumtham insisted that Pheu Thai had never reached a formal agreement with coalition partners over how long a minister could stay in the post.

He also dismissed criticism Pheu Thai was changing course from when it courted other parties to gain enough votes to form the government, saying that everyone has the right to consider whether to join the coalition.

"The Bhumjaithai Party has not negotiated and has never offered any conditions to the prime minister or Pheu Thai Party," said Bhumjaithai Party spokesperson Nan Boontida Somchai. "If there are any changes regarding the coalition, the party leader will be the one to announce it."