Ex-PM Abhisit slams casino bill

Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva speaks before a Senate panel tasked with studying the government's “Thailand Entertainment Complexes” proposal on Thursday as panel chairman Dr Veerapun Suvannamai looks on. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has issued a strong rebuke of the government’s plan to establish integrated entertainment complexes with a casino, warning they will not solve illegal gambling and may damage Thailand’s tourism image.

Speaking before a Senate panel tasked with studying the government's “Thailand Entertainment Complexes” proposal, he said legalising casinos would not eliminate the underground economy, as is often claimed.

“When I was in office, I rejected similar proposals because the dangers of gambling-linked crime are real,” the former Democrat Party leader said. “The idea that legal casinos can clean up the underground economy is flawed. Look at government lotteries versus underground ones — they coexist.”

Even if this type of business is made legal, it cannot reduce the illegal side of it, because bringing it above ground requires rules and regulations, he said. “Therefore, if viewed as a matter of goods and services, there will always be advantages and disadvantages between the legal and illegal sectors.”

Mr Abhisit questioned the relevance of comparisons to Singapore, arguing that the kingdom’s unique tourism appeal is not dependent on gambling.

“If we leave out the casinos and pass a law that grants privileges to other types of businesses, I don’t believe there would be no investment. These days, I constantly see new man-made tourist attractions being developed,” the 60-year-old politician said.

As for the tax revenue, while it would benefit the state and come from casino income, the reports he has reviewed suggest that only about 20% would come from foreigners, with the remaining 80% from Thai citizens, he said.

When factoring in the total tax the government could collect, it would likely be less than what could be gained from non-casino-related sectors, he said. Moreover, it has already been signalled that if the government wants to attract international gamblers, tax rates must be competitive with other countries, meaning Thailand cannot impose high taxes, he said.

And based on the draft he has reviewed, the proposed rates are quite low, he said. He raised further concerns about the potential fallout from China, noting that Chinese law prohibits its citizens from gambling abroad.

“I still firmly believe, based on more than 30 years in politics, that the risks and potential damage from this policy outweigh the possible benefits,” he said.

Joining the chorus of concern, former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala dismissed the government’s assurances that Thailand can build casinos without exposing the country to money laundering risks.

Mr Thirachai described the plan as “overly optimistic” and lacking sufficient institutional safeguards.

Citing Singapore’s 2023 National Risk Assessment report, Mr Thirachai challenged the government’s claim that casinos are low-risk for money laundering.