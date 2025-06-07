Anutin denies Interior Ministry deal

Listen to this article

Anutin: Govt wants ministry back

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed claims his Bhumjaithai Party had agreed to relinquish control of the Interior Ministry in a much-speculated cabinet reshuffle, saying no such talks had taken place.

Mr Anutin, who was attending the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva, said on Friday that changes to the cabinet line-up must be discussed by coalition party leaders, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had not called any meeting to discuss the matter.

His remarks were in response to fresh rumours that he would become the education minister in a new cabinet line-up. However, some reports suggested that he would double as the energy minister.

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle and the fate of Bhumjaithai heightened after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, widely seen as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said on May 30 that the Interior Ministry should be run by Pheu Thai.

Thaksin was quoted as saying that it was time to take control of the ministry, which is a key mechanism for delivering policies to the people.

After weeks of dismissing the possibility of a cabinet rejig, Ms Paetongtarn early this week confirmed she was considering a cabinet reshuffle, but emphasised that any changes would be discussed with coalition partners.

Meanwhile, former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong wrote on Facebook that Bhumjaithai appeared to be softening its stance following Thaksin's remarks.

He based his opinion on reports that the second-largest government party was pushing for a major revision of ministerial portfolios. He viewed it as a sign that Bhumjaithai had agreed to swap the interior post for an A-grade ministry, such as the Transport Ministry, being overseen by Pheu Thai.

Mr Thepthai said that if this was the case, it implied that Bhumjaithai was not ready to break away from the coalition or had a plan that could turn the tables on the ruling party.

"But I don't think Bhumjaithai is at a disadvantage... Maybe it's just the party's move, and I don't think the party will easily bow to Pheu Thai's demand," he wrote.