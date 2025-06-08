Anutin says he'll continue as Thailand's Interior Minister

Listen to this article

Anutin: 'Party quota performing well'

No talks have been held with the government about his replacement as Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul said.

Mr Anutin, also a deputy prime minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader, said there would be no changes concerning cabinet positions that his party holds.

Mr Anutin is facing speculation that his Interior portfolio would be given to a member of Pheu Thai following Thaksin Shinawatra's comments in late May that the interior ministry's work needs reevaluation, which were seen as a signal from Pheu Thai's de facto ruler that Mr Anutin would be replaced.

In response, Mr Anutin said Bhumjaithai's quota of ministers is still performing well and there is no need for any changes in the departments under its supervision.

Mr Anutin said the government is a coalition formed by mutual agreement reached when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took office and it has remained that way under current PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

When asked if he would consider exchanging his position for another in the cabinet, Mr Anutin said the agreement stands.

"Bhumjaithai did not ask to join the government, we came at the invitation of Pheu Thai. We have worked with two prime ministers. My relationship with Ms Paetongtarn is a respectful one and we have had no problems. The Interior Ministry has worked on so many projects and things are on the up," he said.

Mr Anutin dismissed reports of a deal between Bhumjaithai and the United Thai Nation (UTN) party to negotiate with Pheu Thai concerning cabinet positions.

He also denied a report of a working lunch between the UTN and Bhumjaithai to discuss a possible cabinet reshuffle, saying he had met UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan on June 1 to discuss an issue of electricity production in Thailand.

Mr Pirapan is the energy minister, while Mr Akanat is an industry minister.

"We do not intend to negotiate. The negotiations ended in July 2023. We have a deal and we should be able to work until our tenures end in the next two years," said Mr Anutin.