Somsak's office defends leaked chats probe

An aide to the public health minister yesterday insisted an investigation into the ethics of doctors and members of the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) following leaked chat messages about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's health would be in line with the law.

Trichada Srithada, a spokeswoman for the Public Health Ministry, said the office of Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has the authority to request the MCT and the cyber crime police to investigate the leaks. She said the minister's office was obliged to take action after receiving a complaint calling for an investigation.

Ms Trichada was responding to Dr Tul Sitthisomwong, a member of the MCT and lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's faculty of medicine. He had questioned whether Mr Somsak could order an ethics probe because it is not directly related to professional medical law.

She said Dr Tul was mistaken in thinking that the MCT has no authority to look into the leaked chats. The MCT has the duty to uphold professional ethics including in cases that could damage the reputation of the medical profession, she said.

Ms Trichada also defended Mr Somsak's right to veto the MCT's resolution to discipline three doctors involved in Thaksin's hospitalisation, saying his authority is recognised in the law governing professional medicine. Section 24 allows the public health minister, who is the honorary president of the MCT, to attend meetings and offer opinions.

She urged all sides not to lobby or pressure the MCT ahead of its June 12 meeting, when the council will determine whether to uphold its original decision to discipline the doctors or reconsider it following the minister's veto.

"The MCT members are elected, and they must fulfil their legal duty and be transparent and open to scrutiny. Under the law, the position of the honorary president is to provide checks and balances.

"The process should proceed without interference and those who aren't directly involved should observe from the distance and refrain from causing confusion," she said.

The leaked chats included opinions about Thaksin's health condition during his hospital stay. While some have accused the doctors of harbouring political bias, others defended their right to express personal opinions in a private forum. According to Dr Tul, the chat messages were inappropriately leaked by Thanakrit Jitareerat, an assistant to the public health minister.