Somsak set to attend MCT meet on Thaksin

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has come under fire after he announced his intention to attend a Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) meeting scheduled for Thursday, with critics saying the minister is overstepping his authority.

The MCT is scheduled to meet to discuss penalties for doctors who facilitated Thaksin Shinawatra's controversial stay at the Police General Hospital last year.

The council had issued a resolution to punish three individuals for ethical breaches relating to the decision to move the former prime minister out of prison, where he was supposed to serve a one-year sentence for graft following his return from exile in August 2023.

However, the move was vetoed by Mr Somsak, who as Public Health Minister, is also chairman of the MCT. Observers say the move constituted a political intervention.

Mr Somsak said as the council's chairman, he is authorised to attend the meeting, before adding he would like to have the opportunity to explain why he objected to the MCT's ruling.

He insisted that his decision to attend the meeting should not be considered as an effort to direct or control MCT members.

"I am one person. How could I suppress the voice of the majority? I [just] want to do my job, explain the facts and answer questions about my decision," he said.

While Mr Somsak said he would attend the meeting, he said he wasn't sure if he would stay until a vote on the matter is called.

Meanwhile, an MCT source said the council is still waiting for Mr Somsak to confirm his attendance.

The meeting is scheduled to end at 4pm.