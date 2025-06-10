Senators seek special session to discuss border spat

Listen to this article

Officials are opening the Chong Chom border crossing in Surin province bordering Cambodia on Monday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

Dozens of senators, led by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, have urged the government to convene a special session to find long-term solutions to the Thai-Cambodian territorial dispute.

Reading from a prepared statement, Mr Mongkol said the repositioning of Cambodian troops in Ubon Ratchathani following the closure of border checkpoints was a positive sign, but it only de-escalates tension at the border.

The Thai-Cambodian border situation needs to be closely monitored and sustainable solutions must be worked out, he said.

Mr Mongkol called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to hold a special parliament meeting in which the government outlines facts and actions taken and allows MPs and senators to discuss measures to resolve the conflict.

"By convening a special session, the government will send a signal that it isn't ignoring the issue and is ready to handle the situation," he said.

He also extended moral support to Thai officials for defending national sovereignty and safeguarding people.

According to the army, Cambodia agreed to withdraw to their original positions, away from the clash site and fill in trenches it had dug to restore the area to its natural state. Both sides also agreed to use the local border committee mechanism as a channel to discuss the sustainable management of the area.

This came after the army ramped up restrictions at nine out of 16 checkpoints along the border with Cambodia, barring gamblers and large commercial trucks from crossing while ordering shorter opening hours at key crossings between the two countries.

Mr Mongkol stressed that the Senate advocates peaceful resolutions to the conflict based on mutual respect. He also urged the government to stick to its stance not to recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the dispute with Cambodia. In an interview, he said the special session should take place as soon as possible, and marine disputes and issues related to national interests should also be addressed during the session.

The Senate speaker dismissed speculation that the session is being called due to suspicions about the Shinawatra family's close ties with Cambodia's former prime minister, Hun Sen.

"That's not relevant here. We believe every Thai loves the country and will protect the national interest," he said.

Meanwhile, the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) on Monday called on the Foreign Ministry to adopt a formal stance before the June 14 Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission meeting.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa must formally protest Cambodia's actions regarding the recent incident at Chong Bok, which is part of the "Emerald Triangle" in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, according to NSPRT leader Phichit Chaimongkol.

The minister must also affirm that Chong Bok, Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch and Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin belong to Thailand and are not overlapping areas, Mr Phichit said.