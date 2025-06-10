Phumtham says no cabinet deals

Phumtham: Border now a priority

Defence Minister and Pheu Thai heavyweight Phumtham Wechayachai insisted there was no deal involving cabinet positions when Pheu Thai and the Bhumjaithai Party formed a coalition government.

He emphasised on Monday that the discussions centred on policy direction and stated that as long as their policies did not conflict with each other, both parties could collaborate effectively.

His remarks were in response to Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul's recent comments that there would be no changes to the cabinet positions his party holds.

Speculation was rife that Pheu Thai would assume control of the Interior Ministry, currently overseen by Mr Anutin, after Pheu Thai's de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, last month suggested that the ministry should be placed under Pheu Thai to ensure efficient policy implementation.

"When forming the government, we didn't discuss who should be given this post or that post," Mr Phumtham said.

"The focus was on policies, and once we found common ground, we moved forward."

He added that he was unaware of any cabinet reshuffle discussions scheduled for this week, as reported in the media, while noting that a reshuffle was not a priority due to recent Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

"The prime minister didn't mention a reshuffle, and I can't speculate [on whether the cabinet seats could be reallocated,]" Mr Phumtham said. "Right now, the government's priority is the border issue."

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin also said that a cabinet reshuffle would have to take a back seat in light of the border dispute that threatens national sovereignty and people's safety and well-being.

Bhumjaithai MP for Angthong, Koravee Prissanananthakul, also wrote on Facebook that politics should pause while key issues are addressed.

Over the weekend, Mr Anutin reiterated that the agreement reached when former prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, took office in 2023 remained intact.

He noted that the party did not ask to join the government but was instead invited to do so. The relationship between the two major parties was speculated to be on the rocks after the Department of Special Investigation probed many "blue-affiliated" senators, who were thought to be allied with Bhumjaithai. The move also triggered petitions for Bhumjaithai's dissolution.