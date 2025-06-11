'Give diplomacy a chance'

Listen to this article

Yamfao Phaendin Foundation protesters are led by the former leader of the yellow-shirt People's Alliance for Democracy, Sondhi Limthongkul, who speaks outside Government House. The group on Tuesday submitted a letter urging the government to uphold national sovereignty amid the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has confirmed that she personally held direct talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Senate President and former premier Hun Sen, securing in the process a shared commitment to a peaceful resolution of the two sides' brewing border dispute through dialogue.

Ms Paetongtarn said recent negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia have proceeded smoothly. She highlighted the government's commitment to resolving tensions through diplomatic means.

Speaking after Tuesday's cabinet meeting, the premier said the government had exerted its utmost efforts over the past week to de-escalate the situation by coordinating across multiple sectors. The outcome, she said, has been calm and orderly.

On a policy level, security agencies -- particularly the military forces stationed in the border region -- have been instructed to engage in bilateral cooperation with their Cambodian counterparts. Discussions have been held within the framework of international law, with a focus on maintaining stability and sovereignty.

The premier said she held direct talks with Hun Manet, as well as Hun Sen, president of the Privy Council and the Senate of Cambodia. These discussions were aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring the greatest benefit for the people of both nations, she noted.

"Our commitment to a peaceful approach has yielded positive results. Through sincere and transparent negotiation techniques, we were able to de-escalate the situation without the need for violent confrontation," said Ms Paetongtarn.

She said that at the local level, Thai security agencies and military forces have held several rounds of discussions with their Cambodian counterparts regarding the situation along the border. She noted there was already a degree of familiarity between respective military units, which facilitated smoother communication and cooperation.

She said Hun Sen played an active role by coordinating the deployment of senior Cambodian military officials, including Gen Nyek Bun Chhay, a former Cambodian deputy prime minister, to engage in joint efforts to resolve the dispute.

These senior officials visited the contested area in person to assess the situation and later reported directly to Hun Sen.

She noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for Saturday has been agreed on at all levels by the foreign ministries of both countries, and the meeting will proceed as planned.

Regarding Cambodia's intention to refer the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Thai government maintains its position of not accepting the ICJ's jurisdiction in this regard, Ms Paetongtarn said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has consistently handled the issue through diplomatic channels, adhering to internationally recognised practices that have yielded positive results.

Some details of these discussions cannot be disclosed to the public, as respecting the confidentiality of bilateral negotiations is essential, she said.

Regarding border control measures, crossings will open and close according to a set schedule, Ms Paetongtarn said. Contrary to circulating reports, there will be no permanent closure, she said.

Officials recognise the importance of cross-border trade and how any such closure would hurt local communities.

She said the Yamfao Phaendin Foundation, led by Sondhi Limthongkul, submitted a letter urging the government to uphold national sovereignty.