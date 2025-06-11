UTN petitions PM on cabinet rejig

Listen to this article

Suchart Chomklin (photo: Ministry of Commerce)

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party deputy leader Suchart Chomklin, along with 21 party MPs, on Monday submitted a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra calling for a cabinet reshuffle within the UTN's ministerial quota.

The letter spearheaded by Mr Suchart, who also serves as deputy commerce minister, emphasised the need for ministers to demonstrate "unquestionable integrity".

It also criticised the party's internal mechanisms for failing to identify suitable replacements. The signatories proposed the replacement of all UTN cabinet members to enhance effective governance and crisis management.

However, UTN secretary-general and Industry Minister Akanat Promphan cast doubt on the letter's legitimacy, questioning the authenticity of the signatures.

Mr Akanat said several MPs, notably all three representatives from Chumphon province, denied signing the document.

Mr Akanat expressed concern about how the signatures may have been obtained, noting irregularities and even suggesting some resembled "a kindergartener's handwriting".

He questioned whether Mr Suchart had thoroughly reviewed the content of the letter before submitting it, suggesting that signing such a document was like a self-inflicted embarrassment given his ministerial position in the party.

The UTN secretary-general further alleged the letter might be part of a coordinated effort to discredit the UTN and its leadership.

"There are ongoing attempts to distort facts and stir unrest within the party," Mr Akanat said, warning that submitting a falsified document to the prime minister could constitute a criminal offence.

Asked whether he had discussed the matter with Ms Paetongtarn, Mr Akanat said he had not done so yet but intended to bring it up this morning.

He firmly denied claims that decision-making within the UTN is dominated by a small group and that some MPs are excluded from party meetings.

"All party MPs are regularly informed and invited to participate," he said.

Deputy government spokeswoman and UTN member Sasikarn Watthanachan suggested the controversy may be politically motivated. She said the letter could be an attempt to derail the UTN's proposed energy legislation, including three energy-related bills, and destabilise the party ahead of legislative sessions.