Bhumjaithai tipped to poach 6 MPs from Palang Pracharath

(Photo: 123RF)

The Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) is said to be preparing to welcome six MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) into its fold, despite statements to the contrary from PPRP leader, Prawit Wongsuwon.

The rumour gained momentum after BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul -- who is currently serving as deputy prime minister and interior minister -- seemed to make several decisions which suggest an expansion of the party's ranks is imminent.

On Monday, he appointed Jitra Meethong -- a member of key PPRP figure Santi Promphat's team -- as one of his advisers, fuelling speculation of an imminent political realignment.

Ms Jitra is closely associated with Mr Santi, one of six PPRP MPs from Phetchabun.

On Wednesday, a photograph showing Chada Thaised, an MP for Uthai Thani and a senior figure within the BJT, dining with Mr Santi and Akkaradet Thongjaichod, chief of the Phetchabun Provincial Administrative Organisation at a hotel in Bangkok, emerged.

The image further bolstered claims that Mr Santi and Mr Akkaradet will bring several PPRP MPs from Phetchabun to join the BJT.

Another photo showing Newin Chidchob, the BJT's alleged de facto leader, sharing a meal with Mr Santi and Mr Akkaradet surfaced not long after, further fuelling speculation that a new strategic political alliance is being formed behind the scenes.

When asked about the photo of Mr Newin dining with Mr Santi and Mr Chada, Mr Anutin replied, "I don't know how to answer that."

When asked specifically about the appointment of Ms Jitra as his adviser, Mr Anutin said that he had known her personally for over a decade.

He described her as a capable and skilled political figure.

Gen Prawit said he has seen the image and has since spoken with Mr Santi. Gen Prawit confirmed that Mr Santi and the six PPRP Phetchabun MPs remain loyal to the party and have no intention of defecting to BJT.

The BJT currently has 69 MPs. If the rumours about the Phetchabun MPs defecting to the party prove to be true, this would increase the number to 75, increasing the party's influence in the government.