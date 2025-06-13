Senate to air budget meeting

The Senate said it will livestream its budget committee meeting scheduled for July 25 on YouTube and Facebook in a bid to promote a more proactive and open discussion process.

Meanwhile, the ad-hoc House committee vetting the budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year has voted against the livestreaming out of concern it might not cover the entire meeting, leading to misrepresentation of the debate content.

Senator Pisit Apiwattanawong, spokesman for the Senate committee vetting the budget bill, said on Thursday that senators are not authorised to make changes to budget allocations, but they intend to promote transparency and public participation in the budget-making process.

The Senate has decided to livestream the budget committee meeting to allow people to observe the process and share their opinions on whether the government spending plan responds to their needs, he said.

According to Sen Pisit, members of the public are also allowed to observe the meeting in person.

Sen Alongkot Worakee, chairman of the Senate's budget monitoring committee, said senators would not have immunity when the session is livestreamed, and they are fully aware of this and will be accountable for their comments and actions.

The budget expenditure bill is slated for scrutiny by the ad-hoc committee after having cleared its first reading earlier.

After the committee finishes the scrutiny, the bill will be put to second and third reading votes. After that, it will be submitted to the Senate for review. If the Senate endorses the bill, it will be enacted. If not, the bill will go back to the House, which will reaffirm its support for the legislation.

Several senators have backed the livestreaming being conducted when the bill is presented to the Senate for review.

Meanwhile, the ad hoc House committee has rejected a proposal by Rukchanok Srinork, an MP from the main opposition People's Party (PP), calling for the committee's scrutiny to be livestreamed for the sake of transparency.

Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj, spokeswoman of the House committee scrutinising the budget bill, on Thursday defended the decision to reject live broadcasting of the budget bill deliberation by MPs.

She said that the meetings will be broadcast internally, and MPs are not barred from sharing them on social media outlets. However, she warned that they must take full responsibility in case of legal disputes.

Ms Rinthipond, a list-MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said there are concerns that some agencies may not be able to provide complete information immediately at the meetings and would need to return later with updates.

She said that partial or incomplete information during a livestream could lead to public misunderstanding, and agencies responsible for disseminating such information could be cast in a negative light.

She insisted that the budget scrutiny process is already detailed and transparent, as subcommittees consisting of specialists are set up to examine the spending plan thoroughly.