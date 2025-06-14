PM dismisses Cambodia threat

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addresses the media regarding tensions with Cambodia, following her speech at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Meeting of Ambassadors and Consuls-General, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has downplayed Cambodia's threat to stop importing Thai goods due to the border dispute, insisting the Thai government has yet to implement any measures to cut electricity supplies and internet access along the border with the neighbouring country.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen threatened to halt imports of Thai goods. Cambodia alleged that Thailand was preparing to cut electricity and internet supplies along the border -- claims the Thai government has since denied.

Speaking on the matter, Ms Paetongtarn clarified that Thailand has not yet enacted any such measures, stressing that any decisions related to border infrastructure must first be approved by the National Security Council (NSC).

She attributed the escalation to a misunderstanding, possibly due to leaked information that led Cambodia to believe Thailand had already begun such actions.

"I have spoken with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to ascertain how this misinformation might have spread," she said.

"There has been no official announcement from our government about cutting electricity or internet services at the border. Preparatory discussions took place, but nothing has been implemented."

The controversy unfolds as the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) is set to convene today. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reaffirmed that Thailand's JBC representatives are prepared to perform their duties with the highest level of professionalism and in the national interest.

Hun Sen, in response to the border tensions, reportedly ordered Cambodian authorities to cease viewing Thai television dramas and refrain from purchasing Thai internet services.

He has also proposed retaliatory measures, including suspending Thai product imports and potentially repatriating Cambodian labourers from Thailand.

When asked whether Thailand would engage directly with the Cambodian leadership to resolve the situation, Ms Paetongtarn responded that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would investigate how the information was leaked and clarify the situation through appropriate diplomatic channels.

"Every situation requires readiness, but any action must first be cleared by the NSC," she reiterated.

As for Saturday's JBC meeting, she noted, "On June 14, we will discuss in more detail what steps will be taken. Conversations tend to occur in isolation, but we aim to review the complete picture. An official statement on progress will follow the meeting."

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that Cambodia would suspend the import of internet services from Thailand. The announcement was made via his official Facebook page on Thursday.

At present, Thailand supplies electricity to Cambodia through nine designated border transmission points. These are located in the provinces of Sa Kaeo, Trat, Chanthaburi, and Surin, according to a source.

In 2024, Thailand exported a total of 602.82 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Cambodia. This figure reflects the scale and importance of the cross-border energy relationship between the two nations. Any disruption to this supply could have significant implications for local populations on both sides of the border, the source said.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thailand is fully prepared to halt the supply of electricity, internet, and water to Cambodia if instructed to do so by national security agencies.

"If necessary, we are ready to immediately suspend the services we sell to the other side," he said. "However, we hope the situation does not escalate further, so that people on both sides can continue to earn a living in peace and stability. After all, we are neighbours and must coexist."

Mr Anutin stressed Thailand's firm stance on sovereignty, asserting that not an inch of Thai territory will be compromised.