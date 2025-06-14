United Thai Nation 'victim of wealthy groups'

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party members Akanat Promphan, left, and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga. (Photo: United Thai Nation Party)

United Thai Nation (UTN) leader, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, claims his party is being targeted by influential and well-funded groups due to its uncompromising approach to governance.

Mr Pirapan, who is also a deputy prime minister, addressed recent allegations via his Facebook account on Friday.

He responded to claims that UTN secretary-general and Industry Minister Akanat Promphan had conspired against him, dismissing the accusations as groundless claims. He said that he and Mr Akanat have had a long-standing relationship since before embarking on political careers.

He described Mr Akanat as an honest young politician, committed to working for the public rather than seeking power. He emphasised that when he set out to form a political party rooted in national interest and public service, Mr Akanat was the first person he approached. Together, they co-founded the UTN and overcame numerous challenges.

"Akanat and I founded a party to serve the people, not vested interests. Now that we are challenging powerful forces, baseless accusations have emerged," Mr Pirapan said, adding that Mr Akanat and his "Sud Soi" team, known for exposing grey-area practices harming industry and the economy, is being smeared without evidence.

Since becoming Industry Minister, Mr Akanat has carried out his duties with integrity and earned widespread praise.

There has never been any claim of misconduct -- until now.

"Claims that his team sought bribes are entirely unfounded. If such wrongdoing exists, why has no legal action been taken?" Mr Pirapan asked.

"These are clear attempts to discredit him and derail the reforms we are pushing forward. But actions speak louder than words, and Mr Akanat has proven time and again whose interests he truly serves," he said.