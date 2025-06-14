Anutin 'ready to join opposition'

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to reporters as he led ministry officials to inspect a flood prevention project in Phibun Mangsahan district, Ubon Ratchathani province on Friday. (Photo: Ministry of Interior)

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he is ready to join the opposition if the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), of which he is the leader, is removed from the cabinet.

However, he said on Friday he is confident he will retain the Interior Ministry portfolio.

Mr Anutin was responding to questions about the postponement of the mobile cabinet meeting originally scheduled for June 24 in Phitsanulok province.

He linked the delay to ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, saying that travelling to this northern province amid such a high-profile conflict could invite criticism.

He said he believes Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made the right decision.

Mr Anutin denied receiving any signals from the premier about the looming cabinet reshuffle.

It is impossible that such an important move would happen without his prior knowledge, he said, adding that he was expecting to maintain his position at the head of the ministry regardless.

That being said, he added that he would also be prepared to serve in the opposition.

"Let's focus on fighting our real enemies first. If we turn on each other, who are we going to sing the national anthem for?" he asked.

Meanwhile, BJT secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob spoke at Ubon Ratchathani University recently on the need to prepare for disasters at the local level.

He said that on top of natural and security-related threats, there is also now a higher level of political uncertainty.

"We all need to stay calm and focused," he said.

"Regardless of who ends up in the cabinet, our responsibility remains the same, which is to serve the people."

Prime Minister Paetongtarn has not commented on speculation regarding a cabinet reshuffle.

She spent her lunch hour yesterday attending a parent-teacher meeting.

In recent days, Mr Anutin has been referring to the so-called "choc-mint declaration", a reference to the agreement that set the terms for the BJT to be part of the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.