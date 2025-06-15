Anusorn urges separation of MCT case, Thaksin probe

Anusorn: Two cases are unrelated

Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard has stressed the importance of distinguishing between the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) reaffirmation of disciplinary penalties and the legal proceedings involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr Anusorn said the MCT's decision to uphold penalties for three doctors who facilitated Thaksin's transfer to Police General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday should be viewed separately from the legal case concerning Thaksin's use of PGH's 14th floor to serve his time.

He emphasised the two cases occurred under different circumstances and that considering them separately would help reduce public confusion.

"These two matters are unrelated. Discussing them together could further confuse the public," Mr Anusorn said.

Commenting on the MCT's reaffirmation, he noted the public had already expressed partial concern over the decision's transparency through responses to a poll. He said further legal processes could follow the MCT's decision.

The three doctors may petition the Administrative Court if they believe the council's ruling is unfair.

Mr Anusorn added that Thaksin's legal team maintains his custody process concluded during his stay at the PGH. However, he said the final determination on this matter lies with the court. Thaksin was initially sentenced to eight years for abuse of power, later reduced to one year by royal clemency.

On Thursday, the MCT reaffirmed its decision to discipline the three doctors involved in Thaksin's hospital transfer after Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin declined to endorse the ruling. Of the 68 council members present, 65 voted in support of the previous resolution -- well above the two-thirds majority required.