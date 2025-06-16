Anutin allays reshuffle fears

Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra won't dissolve the House of Representatives simply to gain a political advantage, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday.

That said, he said dissolving the House near the end of the government's term is common practice and could even improve administrative efficiency.

When asked to comment on reports about shifting alliances within the coalition in recent weeks, Mr Anutin, who is also the Interior Minister and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said it was premature to speculate on political alignments at this stage.

The government will remain in office until 2027 if it survives until the end of its term, leaving plenty of time for talks on political realignment, he said.

Even in the event of an early House dissolution, Mr Anutin said, politicians will still have sufficient time to decide on their affiliations.

He urged the public not to view cabinet reshuffles from a purely numerical or political standpoint, stressing the importance of focusing on governance and national interests over partisan considerations.

Despite his recent declaration of Bhumjaithai's readiness to serve in the opposition, Mr Anutin said he maintains normal communication with the prime minister, before insisting their discussions do not revolve around cabinet reshuffles and ministerial positions but other matters of concern.

Meanwhile, the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) said it has not been invited to discussions regarding a cabinet reshuffle, said its secretary-general Akanat Promphan.

That said, Mr Akanat emphasised the party remains focused on the present rather than speculating about the future.

"We won't be able to do our job if we worry about things that have not yet happened. So, I'll say at this point, the party is still with the government," he said.

His comments come amid reports that a group of 21 MPs from the UTN recently submitted a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging her to reconsider the party's ministerial quota.

When asked about the request, Mr Akanat, who is also the Industry Minister, declined to comment, saying such discussions pertain to the future and could result in fluctuations in party membership.

Additionally, he noted that those who signed the letter must take responsibility under party regulations.