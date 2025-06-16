Border row 'ploy to divert attention'

Listen to this article

Former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai speaks at Isra Institute's forum.

Cambodia is stoking tensions along the border with Thailand to keep attention away from its own internal problems and exploit Thailand's political weakness, says former foreign affairs minister Surakiart Sathirathai.

Prof Surakiart, who is currently chairman of the Chulalongkorn University Council, weighed in on the border row with Cambodia during a lecture titled "Thailand's Future in a Volatile World" on Saturday as part of the 4th Executive Programme in Strategic Mass Communication organised by Isra Institute in Bangkok.

He said Phnom Penh has a track record of inflaming nationalist sentiment by framing Thailand as an external threat whenever it faces domestic turmoil.

"Cambodia always does this when it has internal problems -- economic trouble or upcoming elections. They stir up border tensions to create a nationalist distraction," he said.

He cited the dispute over the Preah Vihear temple area, where clashes between Thailand and Cambodia took place more than a decade ago. He warned the current border row may follow the same trajectory, leading to an armed confrontation and international legal challenges.

"Back then, they provoked an armed clash and then took the matter to Asean, the United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," he said. "Now the situation is again being manoeuvred toward confrontation."

Prof Surakiart, who also served as a former deputy prime minister, questioned Cambodia's motives as officials attended a Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission meeting in Phnom Penh over the weekend to solve current border issues.

He said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has signalled his intention to bring four unresolved border areas -- Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai temples and Chong Bok -- before the ICJ, and has challenged Thailand to explain its refusal to accept the court's jurisdiction.

Thailand has long maintained that it does not accept the ICJ's authority on the new case, yet it contested the reinterpretation of a 1962 judgment which ultimately led to a loss of two square kilometres of territory of the Preah Vihear Temple in 2013.

The latest flare-up in Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani province, may also reflect Hun Manet's "still-loose grip" on domestic control.

"It's plausible he doesn't yet have full command of the country, so he's trying to rally support through nationalism," Prof Surakiart said.

He also pointed to Thailand's current political volatility as an invitation for Cambodian opportunism.

"Cambodia may sense this is the right moment -- Thailand's politics are unstable, cabinet reshuffles are pending and the bureaucracy has been idling for months. Cambodia may see this as the perfect time," he said.

Adding to the geopolitical aspect is Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Cambodia, during which the Chinese government pledged further military cooperation with Cambodia.

While China is generally seen as valuing relations with Thailand more highly, Cambodia's closer current alignment -- particularly in terms of arms support -- could embolden Phnom Penh, Prof Surakiart said.

"Cambodia understands that although Thailand maintains close ties with China, we've done things that have displeased both China and the United States. So we cannot rely on unconditional backing from any major power," he said.

Prof Surakiart warned Thailand's struggling economy may make it vulnerable to pressure, including disruptions to cross-border trade.

"We have to think about the cost of defending our territory when they [Cambodia] can cut off internet and electricity," he said.

"And we must ask: who in Cambodia is benefiting economically from this escalation?"