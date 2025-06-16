Bhumjaithai airs party dissolution concerns

Anutin: Denies rift in govt coalition

Bhumjaithai Party executives say the Election Commission’s move to summon them over alleged collusion in the Senate election might signal a bid to dissolve the party.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Monday that he was among the key party figures summoned by the Election Commission (EC) to hear the collusion accusations related to last year’s Senate election process.

He said the move was “political”, but didn’t signal a split in the coalition.

Amid reports that senior party members were called in by the EC, Mr Anutin, also Interior Minister, said he was the prominent party figure referred to and the summons had been delivered to his residence in Buri Ram.

He said he has not received specific details regarding his supposed involvement in the alleged vote-rigging, noting that he would need legal counsel and he would fully cooperate with the EC.

The Bhumjaithai leader was reportedly among 20 individuals in the latest batch summoned by the election body.

The others include Bhumjaithai patriarch Newin Chidchob, party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob, deputy party secretary-general Jeseth Thaised and two MPs for Ang Thong, Koravee and Paradorn Prissanananthakul.

The latest group reportedly brings the total number of people called in by the EC to 164.

When asked if the summoning of the party heavyweights pointed to unity problems within the coalition, Mr Anutin insisted that it was irrelevant.

“But if you ask whether it’s political, I believe it is. As for who it came from or how it began, people in political circles already know ... except that we can’t speak openly about it.

“We will fight through legal means. No matter what, it must stay within the framework of the law. I am confident we’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.

Mr Anutin also dismissed speculation that he would lose his interior portfolio.

Mr Koravee on Monday confirmed that he and Mr Paradorn were also summoned by the EC, and the contents of the letters received by the pair were the same except for their names.

He said he expected to raise the issue at a party meeting because the probe seems to be targeting the party as a whole rather than individual members.