Police General Hospital doctors in crosshairs

The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand has submitted a petition to the national police chief, calling for disciplinary action and criminal charges against two Police General Hospital (PGH) doctors over former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's alleged privileged treatment.

The group on Monday held a demonstration in front of the Royal Thai Police's (RTP) headquarters, demanding legal action against PGH senior doctor Pol Lt Gen Thaweesilp Wechvitarn and former PGH doctor Pol Lt Gen Sopnarush Singhajaru, who is also the assistant national police chief, for issuing false attending physician statements, which they claim allowed Thaksin to stay on the hospital's 14th floor.

The network also submitted a letter to the national police chief, calling on him to consider punishing the two suspects.

RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, who received the letter on behalf of the national police chief, confirmed the case will be reviewed in accordance with relevant laws and procedures and in conjunction with the Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) resolution.

The move came after the MCT suspended the two doctors' medical licences temporarily and asserted that their offences constituted violations of Sections 83, 84, 86 and 157 of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry deputy spokesman Jirapong Songwatcharaporn explained the reasons for Minister Somsak Thepsutin's disagreement with the MCT's decisions.

Apparently, Mr Somsak is not worried about being accused of using his political influence to facilitate Thaksin's hospitalisation, as reports from the MCT suggest that the former prime minister was genuinely ill.

However, citing other cases where doctors recommended long-term hospitalisation, he warned that harsh disciplinary action might discourage doctors from using their discretion to allow critically ill inmates to be hospitalised.