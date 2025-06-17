Fight for control of Interior Ministry heats up

PM Paetongtarn denies existence of any deal with Bhumjaithai when coalition was formed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, right, attend a ceremony to launch a project to promote women's roles in Nonthaburi province on June 12. Chanat Katanyu

The rift between the governing Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner Bhumjaithai is deepening over the control of the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees provincial administration, internal security and local government budget allocations, is widely regarded as one of the most influential portfolios in Thai politics.

The ministry is especially prized at election time as the party in control can tap into the influence and patronage networks of leaders at the district, subdistrict and village level to round up votes.

Ms Paetongtarn addressed the matter following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, which was preceded by a meeting with Mr Anutin, She said they discussed policy, not politics.

“We did not speak about a reshuffle,” said Ms Paetongtarn, who also serves as the Pheu Thai party leader. “We spoke only about policy execution and areas where progress needs to be made.”

When asked whether the discussions implied that Mr Anutin would remain interior minister in the medium to long term, Ms Paetongtarn replied, “It’s a matter of perspective. Regardless of changes in government or ministers, work in every ministry must continue.”

She added that there were no preconditions concerning specific ministerial positions when the current government was formed. “There was no such condition. We only discussed ministries in general terms,” she said.

Speculation has grown over recent days that Pheu Thai is seeking to reclaim control of the powerful Interior Ministry. Media reports suggest Bhumjaithai has privately signalled it would be willing to leave the coalition and move into opposition if the post is withdrawn from Mr Anutin.

Ms Paetongtarn denied receiving any such message. “As of yesterday (Monday), there was no conversation of that nature,” she told the army of reporters at Government House.

However, when pressed further on why Pheu Thai is seeking to take over the Interior Ministry, and whether cabinet reshuffle decisions ultimately rest with her, Ms Paetongtarn declined to comment and left the podium.

It is widely believed that Ms Paetongtarn’s father, former PM Thaksin, still makes most of the major decisions in the party.

Mr Anutin on Tuesday dismissed speculation that Bhumjaithai attempted to negotiate the retention of the Interior Ministry in exchange for giving up other cabinet positions.

He insisted the portfolio rightfully belongs to him as agreed during initial coalition talks.

When asked by reporters whether Bhumjaithai was ready to move into opposition should it lose control of the Interior Ministry, Mr Anutin declared: “Yes, I confirm. That is correct.”

When asked further on whether maintaining the portfolio is a non-negotiable position, Mr Anutin answered, “Yes, it must be retained. It is in accordance with the agreement made during the government formation.”