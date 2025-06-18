Bhumjaithai seeks Election Commission delay

Listen to this article

Nan Boonthida Somchai (photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

Bhumjaithai Party figures who have been summoned to meet the Election Commission (EC) over alleged collusion in the Senate election have sought to postpone their meeting until June 30, the party spokeswoman Nan Boonthida Somchai said.

The EC has yet to approve the request for postponement. Once a new date is confirmed, Bhumjaithai may consider lodging a formal complaint against the commission, whose actions senior party members have strongly criticised as politically motivated, she said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bhumjaithai executive and Ang Thong MP Koravee Prissanananthakul questioned if the EC's move signalled a bid to dissolve the party, saying the party, not individual members, was deemed to be targeted as a whole.

The latest EC summons to respond to accusations of involvement in the irregularities included Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob, and party patriarch Newin Chidchob.

Ms Nan Boonthida on Tuesday echoed Mr Anutin's recent remark that the accusations against the party executives were political, saying attempts to link the party to alleged vote-rigging were clear.

She expressed confidence that the party executives and the MPs would be able to clarify the allegations and that the attempt to disband the party would fail.

She added that the party had already lodged a complaint against Nathaporn Toprayoon and Kusumalwati Sirikomut, who accused the party of manipulating the Senate polls.

Mr Nathaporn, a former adviser to the Ombudsman's Office, petitioned the EC on May 21 seeking the party's dissolution. He accused Bhumjaithai of meddling in the Senate polls and thus violating Section 92 of the Organic Act on Political Parties.

Ms Kusumalwati implicated Mr Anutin and Mr Chaichanok in the allegations, claiming she had evidence proving Mr Anutin was the mastermind behind the vote-rigging, which should warrant the party's disbandment.

Mr Anutin said on Tuesday he was accused of undermining the constitutional monarchy, but there were no details about the alleged wrongdoing. He insisted he was never engaged in such an act.

"The accusations must contain details [of alleged wrongdoing]. How can I clarify the allegations when I don't know what I allegedly did wrong?" Mr Anutin said.