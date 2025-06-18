Provincial authorities ordered to withdraw funding

The parliament building, Bangkok. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Budget Bureau has reportedly instructed the chairs of provincial administrative organisations (PAOs) to withdraw funding requests for a drought management scheme worth over 51.5 billion baht, amid allegations of political interference in budget allocations.

According to a source, the order follows the National Anti-Corruption Commission's (NACC) recent decision to investigate claims of irregularities surrounding funds that are earmarked as part of the 2025 fiscal year's water management project.

In a complaint lodged with the NACC in late April, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong may have breached Section 144 of the constitution regarding the spending plan.

According to the complaint, requests for funding were coordinated internally with each MP to receive an average of 50 million baht. A total of 28,990 proposals were approved under the 2025 fiscal year drought management scheme, worth more than 51.5 billion baht.

Mr Prasert reportedly tabled these proposals to the cabinet for approval.

Section 144 of the constitution prohibits members of the House from altering or adding items or amounts to the budget bill in ways that result in the direct or indirect misuse of budgetary funds.

Implicated in the complaint included ruling Pheu Thai constituency-MPs, prime minister's adviser Chakkrapong Saengmanee and Budget Bureau director Anan Kaewkamnerd.

On June 4, the NACC agreed to investigate the complaint, and if there was ground in the allegations, the case could be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for a ruling. The law also permits financial recovery within 20 years of disbursement if misuse is confirmed.

On June 10, Mr Prasert strongly denied the allegations, saying no party MPs were involved in the budget allocation.

In another development, main opposition People's Party (PP) MP Sirikanya Tansakun stated on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry's revenue collection would be raised during the meeting of the 2026 budget scrutiny committee.

She said the performance of state enterprises would be discussed, especially following King Power Duty Free's request to terminate concession contracts at five major airports.

That could reduce state enterprise income and impact national revenue, she added.

The budget committee will also ask the government's economic stimulus committee about approval criteria.