Bhumjaithai quits Thai coalition over phone-call furore

Party calls on PM Paetongtarn to take responsibility for actions that threaten confidence in her leadership

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has been feuding with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over control of the Interior Ministry.

The Bhumjaithai Party has announced its withdrawal from Thailand’s coalition government, while calling for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to take responsibility for comments in a leaked audio clip that threaten confidence in her leadership.

The second-largest party in the coalition government announced the withdrawal on Wednesday evening, after a turbulent day that followed the leak of a phone conversation between the prime minister and former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

“Bhumjaithai will work with all Thai people to support the army and officials who safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of Thailand in all ways,” it said in a statement.

The mention of the army was a pointed reference to the comment that has landed Ms Paetongtarn in deep trouble. She has decried the leak of her conversation with Hun Sen about an ongoing border dispute, and said her remarks about a key army commander were misinterpreted.

Bhumjaithai called on Ms Paetongtarn to take responsibility for actions that it says have damaged Thailand’s dignity and reputation, as well as strained relations with the military and the public.

The party said in the statement that its executive committee had convened and resolved unanimously to exit the government. All party ministers have submitted their resignations to the prime minister, effective June 19.

Even though Bhumjaithai has 69 MPs, the coalition led by the 142-MP Pheu Thai Party still has a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, with 261 MPs, to 234 for the opposition led by the People’s Party.

Sources within Bhumjaithai said ministers had already begun clearing their offices in anticipation of a cabinet reshuffle that failed to honour the party’s demands.

The party warned that if the prime minister proceeds with submitting the new cabinet list for royal endorsement without the agreed positions, it would trigger a full withdrawal.

Fight over Interior Ministry

The exit of Bhumjaithai comes after months of deteriorating relations with Pheu Thai. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul reportedly reached his limit this week amid pressure from Pheu Thai to give up control of the powerful Interior Ministry.

The ministry, which oversees provincial administration, internal security and local government budget allocations, is one of the most influential portfolios in Thai politics.

It is especially prized at election time as the party in control can tap into the influence and patronage networks of leaders at the district, subdistrict and village level to round up votes.

Ms Paetongtarn held talks on Tuesday with Mr Anutin but denied that they spoke about a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Anutin has insisted the Interior portfolio rightfully belongs to him as agreed during the talks the led to the formation of the coalition in 2023.

Ms Paetongtarn has said that no such deal existed.