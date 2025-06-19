Anutin rejects offer of two portfolios

Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A cabinet reshuffle is said to be imminent after Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Wednesday he rejected the ruling Pheu Thai Party's offer to trade two cabinet portfolios for the interior ministerial post.

It is speculated that a new lineup will be completed soon, possibly as early as Friday, and it is unlikely to include the Bhumjaithai Party, which has 77 MPs.

Mr Anutin said Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, the prime minister's secretary-general, approached him at the Interior Ministry late on Tuesday afternoon to convey the party's request to take over the Interior Ministry.

The Public Health and Prime Minister's Office portfolios were offered in exchange for the Interior Ministry.

Mr Anutin said he rejected Pheu Thai's offer because it fell foul of the coalition agreement and that it had never crossed his mind that it would come to this point.

This was not a matter for negotiation, and if the agreement cannot be upheld, it is time to part ways, he said.

Pheu Thai's move followed recent remarks by Thaksin Shinawatra, father of Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, that Pheu Thai should oversee the Interior Ministry to ensure its policies can be effectively delivered to the public in the two years remaining before the next election.

Mr Anutin also said that no official 48-hour deadline was given to him, as widely reported by the media. He was given a few days to consider the offer and was informed that Pheu Thai wished the party to remain in the coalition.

When asked if this meant a political break-up, the Bhumjaithai leader said: "If things turn out like this, there is no other way."

He noted the prime minister must have felt uncomfortable raising the matter with him and asked Dr Prommin to speak on the party's behalf.

He insisted their friendly relationship remains, except that they would play a different role. However, his responsibilities and duties remain unchanged until he is officially removed from the post.

If Bhumjaithai goes into opposition, it will carry out its role dutifully as it did when it was part of the coalition government, he said, adding that Bhumjaithai MP for Angthong Paradorn Prissananthakul, who is deputy House speaker, plans to resign in light of this to become a full opposition MP.

Mr Anutin also acknowledged media reports about staff starting to pack his belongings at the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ruling Pheu Thai Party is apparently trying to remain silent about the reports regarding Bhumjaithai's departure.

Ms Paetongtarn on Wednesday said she had not talked about a cabinet reshuffle with Mr Anutin and refused to answer further questions about Bhumjaithai or the government's stability.