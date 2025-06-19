Put charter change ahead of casino, senator says

Listen to this article

Senator Nanthana Nanthawaropas yesterday urged the House of Representatives to give priority to the referendum bill on constitutional amendments when parliament reconvenes early next month.

Her call marked the culmination of a 180-day "cooling-off period" after the House rejected the referendum bill containing the double majority rule in December. Prior to that, the Senate insisted the double majority rule was the best criterion for passing a referendum that would decide issues of national significance, such as rewriting the constitution.

As both chambers locked horns over the issue, the bill was suspended for 180 days. Yesterday marked the conclusion of that deadline.

Ms Nanthana said if the referendum bill is put up for a vote right after parliament reconvenes on July 3, it will be enacted, and the Election Commission (EC) will be obliged to draft needed regulations.

When asked about the government's plan to vote on the casino-entertainment complex bill first, the senator said: "It is the hour of charter amendment."

She said the 2017 charter must be revised because it contains flaws, including the origin of the 200-member Senate and the vast power of public independent agencies that are not directly elected by the people.

Ms Nanthana, who is also a spokeswoman of the Senate sub-committee on political development, said her panel would kick-start the charter-rewrite campaign to gather public input.

The senator said the charter amendment process can start without having to wait for the Constitutional Court's ruling on how many rounds of referendum are required.

Lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how many rounds should be held and on what dates, before the charter can be changed.

A majority of MPs from the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the opposition People's Party led the way in trying to amend Section 256 of the constitution to set up a Constitution Drafting Assembly and lay the groundwork for a new charter. However, this was seen as an attempt to rewrite the entire charter, which requires a referendum.