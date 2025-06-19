Thai opposition calls for House dissolution to head off coup

Listen to this article

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, flanked by party MPs, calls for House dissolution at a news conference on Thursday morning, saying Thailand faces a “crisis of leadership”. (Image from video posted by People’s Party)

Thai opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to dissolve the House to take responsibility for damage over a leaked phone conservation with former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday morning, the leader of the People’s Party addressed the escalating political crisis following the leak of the phone call and the abrupt withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition government.

The situation also prompted Paradorn Prisnananthakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, to resign from his post as the second Deputy House Speaker earlier on Thursday morning.

“What happened marks the final blow to the credibility of Prime Minister Paetongtarn. Her action has completely destroyed public trust in the government” Mr Natthaphong said.

He called on Ms Paetongtarn to show political responsibility by dissolving the House and returning the mandate to the people.

“This will prevent pressure groups from exploiting Ms Paetongtarn’s mistake and inciting an incident that could harm the democracy,” he said.

He criticised the formation of the coalition government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, for its unwieldy cross-party alliances and broken promises.

“Over the past two years, the government has failed to deliver on its pledges,” he said. “It has also failed to address major problems, including constitutional reform, military bureaucracy restructuring, and the economic problems of the public.

“The hope that the ruling party’s economic expertise would prevail has been a total flop,” he added.

Mr Natthaphong said recent developments have deepened the crisis of leadership. He and his fellow MPs issued a two-point demand to the government as a way out of the crisis: the prime minister must dissolve the House to return power to the people through a new election, and she must step down.

“The only path to a government capable of solving the country’s problems is one that is legitimate and formed through the mechanisms of a democratic system,” he said.

“While current public sentiment may lead to the setting up of pressure groups to gather in front of Government House or other places, people should be reminded that that a military coup is not the answer. We must not let emotions to push society beyond the bounds of democracy.”

In the phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, Ms Paetongtarn referred to the commander of the Second Army Area as the “opposite side” and asked Hun Sen to disregard the words and actions of the commander following the border skirmish on May 28.

The Second Army Area, which is responsible for northeastern Thailand, proposed closing border crossings with Cambodia, but the government disagreed with such a strong retaliatory measure, settling instead for a reduction in operating hours at checkpoints.

Hun Sen has denied leaking the audio of a 9-minute excerpt from the call but said he would share the entire 17-minute file with Thai officials if it would help provide clarity.