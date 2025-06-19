Army calls for national unity after coup fears

A photo of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang is displayed on a building’s screen with the message “Support for the 2nd Army Commander” at the Army Research Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The national army chief has reaffirmed his commitment to democracy and national sovereignty, urging Thais to unite amid talks of a potential military coup.

At the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree issued a statement on Thursday regarding national security.

He said that the issue has prompted widespread opinions and information circulating online and in the media.

Army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk expressed concern over ongoing developments in Thailand, Maj Gen Winthai added.

Increasingly volatile politics, coupled with recent Thai-Cambodian border tensions, have raised fears of a military takeover. On Thursday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologised for a leaked audio of her conversation with Cambodia's former premier. Speaking via interpreter, she called a regional Thai army commander an “opponent.”

Gen Pana urged the public to trust the army, reaffirming its commitment to the nation’s democracy with the King as Head of State.

He insisted that the army remains ready to protect the nation’s sovereignty within existing mechanisms.

Considering the current geopolitical climate, the key priority is for Thais to stay united in defending the country against malicious elements, he added.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region near the Cambodia border, said his forces are conducting regular patrols with no operational changes, and political matters are the government’s responsibility.

Regarding military commitments against staging a coup, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assured that forces have guaranteed such a coup will not occur.

On Thursday morning, protesters gathered near Government House, demanding the resignation of Ms Paetongtarn, following her leaked phone call.