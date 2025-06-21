Top court to mull Thaksin hospital saga

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra delivers a special lecture on drugs and transnational crime at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on May 27. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) is set to submit the results of its probe against three doctors involved in Thaksin Shinawatra's hospital transfer to the Supreme Court for judicial review.

The MCT earlier issued formal disciplinary orders against three doctors from the Medical Correctional Institution and Police General Hospital in relation to their involvement in the treatment and transfer of Thaksin.

The action follows a resolution passed at a Medical Council Board meeting held on May 8.

The results will be delivered by Srisuwan Janya, the complainant and leader of the "Love Nation, Love the Land" organisation, who called for an investigation into the doctors' professional ethics.

Four additional copies will be sent to each of the accused practitioners to inform them of the council's findings.

According to sources, one doctor has been cleared of all allegations, while three others have been found in breach of ethical standards and will face disciplinary measures.

The council's disciplinary action includes the suspension of the doctors' medical licences. However, such suspensions do not take immediate effect. A transition period is granted to allow the doctors to ensure continuity of care for existing patients and appeal the decision.

The source also revealed that the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, which is currently conducting a judicial inquiry into the execution of Thaksin's one-year prison sentence, has formally requested the relevant resolutions from the MCT.

These resolutions pertain to the circumstances under which Thaksin was transferred from prison to hospital care.

The official letter from the Supreme Court requesting these materials was received by the MCT on Thursday.

The council has committed to submitting both the disciplinary resolution and all related documentation for consideration in the ongoing inquiry.

The sources also said that the Supreme Court has issued a separate order requesting the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) concerning Thaksin's medical treatment.

The NHRC's previously published investigation report also concluded that Thaksin had received preferential treatment, stating that the conditions of his care far exceeded those typically granted to other inmates. The report further noted that it was not credible that Thaksin required hospitalisation for the entire 181-day period, the sources said.