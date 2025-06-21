New push to oust PM for 'treason' after Hun Sen call

Former leaders from across Thailand's political spectrum have joined forces under a new alliance dubbed "United for the Nation" to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with a rally set for next Saturday at Democracy Monument.

At a press conference in Bangkok yesterday, figures from key political movements, including the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), and the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (KPT), along with academics, artists, and public figures declared their collaboration in opposing the current administration.

Over 40 participants called on the prime minister to step down and urged coalition parties to withdraw from the government.

They also announced a major protest on June 28 to oust the current administration.

Political activist Nitithorn Lumlua read out a statement accusing the government of failing to uphold the constitutional monarchy, citing political, economic, and judicial crises driven by corruption and abuse of power.

He claimed Ms Paetongtarn was unfit to lead and had compromised national sovereignty, referencing a leaked audio clip of her recent phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The group described her conduct as treasonous, alleging she served foreign interests and violated the constitution. Cabinet members and coalition parties were also accused of complicity by continuing to support her leadership.

Former UDD leader Jatuporn Prompan said the prime minister had "sold out the nation" by dishonouring Thai military leaders in the clip. He criticised coalition partners as "rowing the boat for traitors".

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, denounced the administration's incompetence and called for an end to the "Thaksin regime". He urged the public to participate in the upcoming rally.

Legal scholar Jade Donavanik said no Thai leader in history had "feared Cambodia like this", urging Ms Paetongtarn to resign.

He added that several MPs and senators are considering filing a motion to impeach the PM, citing unfitness for duty, dishonesty, and serious ethical violations.

He proposed that the government take responsibility for the comments by dissolving parliament.