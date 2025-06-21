Nationwide protests urge PM to step down

Listen to this article

The group 'Phuket People for the Nation' gathers at the Golden Dragon Monument, calling on PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra to quit or dissolve parliament on Thursday. The banner reads 'Thai PM has a Khmer heart'. (Photo: Achanthaya Cheunnirun)

Protests are spreading across the country as demonstrators call for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign or dissolve parliament following the release of a controversial leaked audio clip featuring her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The audio, widely shared online, has Ms Paetongtarn discussing sensitive matters and asking Hun Sen for help to stabilise her position and offering him anything he wants.

Critics claim the remarks undermine national sovereignty and show disregard for the chain of command, particularly with reference to the 2nd Army Region commander, who was described as being on the "opposite side".

In Nakhon Ratchasima, residents will stage a symbolic protest today at the Thao Suranari Monument in Mueang district, a symbolic site of local heroism and national pride.

"The people of Korat [a short name for the province] want to send a clear message that they no longer have confidence in this government," said one organiser, who requested anonymity. "The symbolic scattering of the ashes of the premier reflects the people's loss of faith and trust."

Demonstrators are also expected to show support for Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, the commander of the 2nd Army Region, and armed forces personnel stationed in the Northeast, who were indirectly criticised in the leaked clip, he said.

Tuss Jenpanat, 68, a Korat local, said: "The premier's lost the public's trust and must dissolve parliament."

In Prachin Buri, former red-shirt leader Chalerm Kiatbanchong shocked observers by calling for the premier to step down. "I have supported Pheu Thai for years, but what I heard in that recording is unforgivable," he said. "She has failed to represent us and has damaged the credibility of the country."

"I would like to tell my fellow red-shirt supporters that it is time for us to open our eyes and seriously consider whether we should continue supporting the Pheu Thai Party -- and in particular, Ms Paetongtarn to continue in her post as our prime minister," he said.

He went on to say that the people had entrusted the prime minister to represent them, but she had acted out of self-interest rather than in service of the nation. "The fact that you were willing to offer -- even symbolically -- our people and our land as a sacrifice to a foreign leader shows that you are no longer deserving of our trust. Whether it was intentional or not, there is only one thing to say: it was wrong," he said.

Several other locals shared similar views, with one woman, Samruay, saying: "She doesn't have the wisdom or experience to lead. She talks like a child in a role meant for a statesperson. She must go."

In Khon Kaen, the Civil Anti-Corruption Network filed a police complaint on Thursday against Ms Paetongtarn, accusing her of violating multiple sections of the Criminal Code, including those related to national security and dereliction of duty. "We are seeing a prime minister who acts for herself, not the nation," said Chaiyanat Thatniyom, the group's legal adviser.

Despite remaining largely peaceful, the protests have grown in scale and intensity, with demonstrations including song performances, patriotic music, and symbolic gestures such as flag salutes and black clothing. In some provinces, villagers have threatened to escalate things further if their demands are ignored.

"We are not calling for military rule," said Mr Chalerm from Prachin Buri. "We are calling for accountability. The prime minister must resign or dissolve parliament. This is the will of the people."

Outrage erupted in Phuket on Friday, where the Phuket People for the Nation group staged a highly visible rally in a public park in the city. Vehicles were decorated with signs reading "Traitor to the Nation -- Get Out", while the national anthem was played as protesters demanded her resignation.

"The clip represents a betrayal of national security and public trust," said protest leader Krit Theppabumrung on Thursday. "It shows disrespect towards our armed forces and endangers our sovereignty. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is no longer fit to lead."

In a strongly worded statement, the group cited economic hardship, the rising cost of living, a failing visa-free tourism policy, and growing inequality as further reasons for the prime minister to step down. "This government has failed in every dimension -- economic, diplomatic, and moral," Mr Krit said.

The protests have spread to Nakhon Si Thammarat, where hundreds gathered outside the provincial hall on Thursday.

Democrat MP Pitakdet Dejdecho joined demonstrators, holding a sign reading: "We will protect Nation, Religion, and Monarchy." A new protest will be scheduled if the situation drags on, he said.

Demonstrators in Phatthalung submitted a formal petition to provincial authorities, also demanding the premier's resignation. "We want a leader who sees and hears the people," said Prayad Inthongpan, one of the organisers. "If there is no response, we will escalate peacefully, but forcefully."