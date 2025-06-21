Thailand's measures will fail, Cambodia will survive: Hun Sen

Hun Sen says PTT will suffer if Thailand proceeds with measures against Cambodia

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, left, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a picture taken during her official visit to Cambodia in April 2025, posted on Hun Sen's Facebook on Friday. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook page)

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen says Cambodia can survive without relying on Thai oil, and Thailand's measures against his country would lead to self-destruction.

The 72-year-old senate president continues to comment on Thai-Cambodian relations through his Facebook page. “A dangerous game that could lead to self-destruction!” he wrote in Khmer in his post late Friday night, responding to Thai opposition calls for halting oil exports to Cambodia as pressure.

Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for almost four decades, affirmed that his country would not collapse by not purchasing oil from Thailand. He warned that the proposed measure might harm Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT instead.

“If you want that, go ahead with your plan,” he wrote and suggested Thailand consult with PTT first, as it could lead to “the downfall of their business.”

PTT petrol stations in Cambodia might have to find other places to sell oil if Thailand commits to do so, according to the father of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

PTT operates 186 petrol stations in Cambodia and more than 250 Cafe Amazon coffee shops.

Hun Sen wrote that Cambodia is ready to deal with any measures Thailand might threaten, whether they were related to internet access, electricity, labour or oil, which he called “a new weapon” against his country.

He also criticised Thailand for past discrimination against Cambodian workers. However, he noted a sudden shift in stance after Cambodia announced it would bring back its workers, which he attributed to Thai labour shortages that could lead to many businesses’ closures.

“If Thailand is bold enough, try expelling all Cambodian workers and see how much impact it would have on the Thai economy,” Hun Sen declared.

He advised Cambodia’s government and business sectors to consider reducing imports from Thailand so the country cannot use them as leverage.

If border checkpoint issues remain unresolved, Cambodia should suspend Thai imports, such as beverages and canned food, and instead rely on domestic products or imports from other countries, he added.

“Cambodian people should have a broader vision beyond national borders and think of the future beyond 2030,” he concluded.