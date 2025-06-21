Is there anyone else involved?

ABOUT POLITICS: Most of the country's senators are in the frame for Senate poll collusion but observers feel many more people have questions to answer / PM Paetongtarn is in a very tight spot after showing weak statesmanship in dealing with Cambodia's Hun Sen

Anutin: Facing Senate poll claim

The ongoing legal tussle over alleged poll collusion by more than half of the country’s senators has several pundits wondering if the upper chamber can remain functional as a legislative body.

However, the more pressing question has to do with whether or not many senators who have so far been spared a criminal investigation had a hand in rigging the multi-level, inter-professional polls last year, too.

In the quest by charter writers to prevent the Senate elections being influenced by mainstream politicians as much as possible, it was designed to drag on for at least three days to whittle candidates down to finalists via intra- and inter-professional group voting at the district, provincial and national levels.

However, despite being branded the most complicated election in Thai political history, it was not immune to meddling.

In fact, it had been anticipated that the way candidates were able to apply for specific professional groups relevant to them would be an open invitation for vote manipulation by political parties.

With the election long over, its flaws have been spelt out. The most glaring among them was the poor criteria adopted in the candidacy registration.

A political source said eligibility was so broadly drawn up that an applicant had several options available by running in a number of professional groups. Candidates were known to have huddled secretly in clusters and lobbied among themselves for votes before proceeding to elect winners across professional blocs.

The source said it would not be surprising to think such lobbying would be covertly orchestrated by political elements with the means to pull off the stunt.

After the Senate election was concluded and the winners were endorsed by the Election Commission (EC), three-quarters of the upper chamber were said to be "blue-affiliated". Blue is the colour of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Despite asserting their complete independence from mainstream politics, the “blue” senators were noted for frequently adopting stances taken by Bhumjaithai on many key pieces of legislation and significant issues such as retaining the double majority rule in passing a referendum.

The source said that Bhumjaithai, with the solid backing of the majority of senators, looked to be growing in clout in the coalition, much to the chagrin of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Bhumjaithai has this week pulled out of the coalition government after Pheu Thai sought to prise the Interior Ministry from its grasp. Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul insisted the party’s supervision of the powerful interior portfolio was a precondition for entering the coalition in the first place, and taking it away was non-negotiable.

The two parties had crossed swords on contentious policies, the more recent of which involved Pheu Thai’s highly controversial casino-entertainment complex project, which Bhumjaithai suggested should be put to a referendum.

Pheu Thai insisted a referendum would be pointless as MPs pushing for the project via a draft bill to be enacted had a mandate from the people to implement policies and push through laws.

At the same time, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) stepped in to investigate what many have long suspected — collusion in last year’s Senate polls. But since the agency does not have direct authority to probe irregularities stemming or resulting from elections, the EC was brought in to co-investigate.

The probe, targeting more than 130 “blue” senators, was initiated following complaints by losing candidates placed on the reserve list.

The source said it will be fascinating to see how the Senate investigation saga will pan out. Even if the “blue” senators are eventually found guilty of having colluded in the polls and are disqualified and replaced by the runners-up, there is no guarantee the Senate will perform smoothly. Their replacements might have to brace for complaints themselves and get a taste of their own medicine.

The source said some Senate candidates on the reserve list were alleged to have established dedicated Line group chat rooms, which were off-limits to non-members, with messages piped in for them to vote for certain fellow candidates during the district-level voting round.

The messages may have created the impression that the candidates were being coaxed, but some observers thought they sounded more like directives.

Senate poll regulations allow candidates to go so far as to introduce themselves to fellow candidates. This self-introduction was restricted to nothing more than a concise summary of their biography and professional background.

The source said if the “blue” senators are purged, a flurry of revenge complaints may ensue, targeting several of their replacements.

However, the source felt it would be quite a while before any purging takes place. Chances are a House dissolution could precede the senators being convicted by the court, they added.

Last month, Kusumalwati Sirikomut, a reserve senator and former Pheu Thai Party MP, petitioned the Constitutional Court via the EC to dissolve Bhumjaithai for allegedly interfering in the Senate polls.

Ms Kusumalwati said she has evidence proving Mr Anutin, who formerly served as deputy prime minister and interior minister, was involved in the Senate election beyond his legal remit.

Mr Anutin, meanwhile, threatened legal action against Ms Kusumalwati for defamation, false reporting, and violations of rights.

“We are a political party. We cannot simply allow others to damage our reputation without consequences,” he said.

Paetongtarn: Has a credibility issue

Possibly one gaffe too far

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra may have military leaders at her side, but her latest gaffe involving her phone conversation with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen has left her in an extremely precarious position.

The conversation captured in an audio clip that went viral on social media caused an uproar after she was heard saying she was fully prepared to step up to the plate in response to Hun Sen’s wishes related to the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Ms Paetongtarn has confirmed that the voice in the clip was indeed hers.

The clip has brought growing calls for her to step down as prime minister.

The release of the clip on Wednesday came after she toughened her stance in the Thai-Cambodian border dispute, but her response is seen as being a little too late to reassure critics, according to political observers.

After the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting last weekend, which yielded no concrete results, the prime minister announced that Thailand does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and would not take part in the proceedings.

Her comments were in response to Cambodia’s decision to petition the ICJ to rule on four disputed areas: Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai and Chong Bok.

“The government firmly believes that the bilateral mechanism, which reflects the sincerity of both countries, is an effective and promising approach,” she later posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the press briefing.

She even criticised Cambodia for sending messages via social media instead of through official channels after Hun Sen threatened to close all border crossings with Thailand to block the entry of Thai goods unless Bangkok restored normal border opening hours within 24 hours.

Despite the premier’s reaction, Thailand was seen as still playing catch-up with Cambodia in the border dispute, according to observers.

Surachart Bamrungsuk, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, told the Bangkok Post that the government’s real issue here is communication with the Thai public. Cambodia is also several steps ahead, especially with its move to take the boundary conflict to the ICJ, bypassing the JBC framework.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the JBC meeting failed to discuss the four disputed areas along the border despite the commission having been an effective tool for the past 25 years and the main mechanism for helping de-escalate tensions and paving the way for a solution.

Mr Surachart also defended Prasas Prasasvinitchai, a former ambassador to Cambodia and head of the Thai JBC delegation, who stands accused of letting Thailand fall behind in the negotiations.

He said that the veteran diplomat has deep knowledge of border issues and first-hand experience from his time in Cambodia, while most people do not understand the role of the JBC.

The commission’s mandate is strictly about technical border demarcation under existing treaties, he said.

“Cambodia’s move to bypass the JBC and go straight to the ICJ is beyond the scope of the JBC. When they are going outside the rulebook, we’re not following them. But we also can’t stop them,” he said.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, said the prime minister’s reaction has done little to reassure people despite having military leaders at her side.

Ms Paetongtarn is believed to have a credibility issue, especially due to the Shinawatra family’s close ties with the Cambodian leadership. It will be an uphill task for the prime minister to win back public trust, he said.

“If she had taken this stance from day one, the public might have seen it as genuine. But now it feels like she is reacting to pressure, he said.

However, it is better late than never, according to Mr Stithorn.

The government and the military were under the impression that they were not on the same team, particularly when the military had apparently more credibility in managing the border dispute.

“The government has been clumsy in handling the situation on multiple occasions, but the military has maintained professionalism and has never overstepped its role,” he said.

On Cambodia taking the dispute to the ICJ, Mr Stithorn said the move makes sense from their perspective.

It is normal for them to choose the path they believe will give them the bigger advantage, despite the lack of new facts.

“They have nothing to lose. The court may issue a unilateral ruling. Thailand does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction and there is no need to participate,” he said.

When the Thai government accepts only the JBC as a mechanism to resolve the border dispute, the process will take time, as it has always done, according to the analyst.

“The border issue has dragged on for decades, and it looks like we’re in for more of the same,” he said.

Despite inconclusive meetings so far, Cambodia has accepted Thailand’s invitation for a further JBC meeting in September, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.